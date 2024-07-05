Support truly

Portugal needed penalties to reach the quarter-finals and will face a France side who have had a more straightforward route at Euro 2024.

France squeezed through to the last eight with a late Jan Vertonghen own goal that sealed their victory against Belgium. Portugal struggled to create openings against Slovenia and Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, but was on target in the following shoot-out as Roberto Martinez’s side squeezed through.

France’s narrow win over Belgium might have lacked quality and excitement for large periods of the match, but France had several missed opportunities. Kylian Mbappe has not found his form since sustaining a broken nose in his side’s first game of the tournament but will have another chance against Portugal.

The game might be billed as the new generation of Mbappe against 39-year-old Ronaldo, and it is set to make for an exciting contest. Here’s everything you need to know about the match

When is it?

Portugal vs France will kick off at 8pm on Friday 5th July at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage due to start at 7.20pm BST. The game can also be streamed live via the BBC iPlay and BBC Sport app and website.

Confirmed line ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Vitinha, Palhinha; Bernardo, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kante, Camavinga; Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Odds

Portugal 21/10

Draw 8/5

France 5/4

Prediction

France will find a way through against Portugal, but it will be a hard-fought win that is likely to go to extra time. Portugal 0-1 France.