Sheffield United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
SUBS: Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, Reiss Nelson.
ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior; Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli.
SUBS: Wes Foderingham, George Baldock, Yasser Larouci, Andre Brooks, Oliver Arblaster, Sydie Peck, Ben Osborn, William Osula, Ben Brereton.
SHEFFIELD UNITED (4-5-1): Ivo Grbic; Jayden Bogle, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Auston Trusty, Jack Robinson; James McAtee, Oliver Norwood, Vinicius, Tom Davies, Gustavo Hamer; Oli McBurnie.
High-flying Arsenal are looking to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to just two points with what would be their seventh successive victory of 2024. By contrast, bottom side United have been in freefall in recent times. The Blades have suffered eight defeats in their last 11, including back-to-back 5-0 routs on home soil against Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion, leaving them seven points adrift at the foot of the table, and 11 from safety.
