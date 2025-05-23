Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sunday’s Premier League Predictions

Bournemouth to win to nil - 6/4 Bet365

Salah to score two or more v Palace - 3/1 Bet365

Newcastle v Everton to end in a draw - 23/5 BetMGM

Arsenal to beat Southampton to nil - 6/4 William Hill

The fourfold pays over 120/1 with Betfred

An eventful Premier League season comes to an end on Sunday with European places still up for grabs as five teams battle it out for three Champions League places and, as it stands, one Europa League place.

That could all change depending on where Chelsea finish and how they get on in the Europa Conference League final.

Chelsea are one of three teams on 66 points, alongside Newcastle and Aston Villa, while Nottingham Forest are on 65 points, with just one game left to play.

Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday saw them jump up to third in the Premier League table and they are away at Fulham on the final day.

The Blues travel to Forest, Villa travel to Manchester United and Newcastle host Everton.

Elsewhere, champions Liverpool and second-placed Arsenal, who have already qualified for next season’s Champions League, take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively.

We’ve compiled a four-fold from the final day games that returns at 120/1 with Betfred and comparable odds on other betting sites.

Bournemouth vs Leicester Prediction

With two wins in their last three games, Leicester are in the best form they have been all season, but the fact that those wins came against the other relegated sides shows just how hard a season it has been.

The Foxes fans have had little to celebrate, especially between February 1st and April 26th, when they lost 10 of 11 games and drew the other with Brighton.

They’ve also gone long stretches without even scoring, failing to net in nine out of 10 games before a recent run of six goals in the last three matches, including two for Jamie Vardy, who netted his 200th Foxes goal last time out.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

However, with Vardy not featuring for Leicester, after he ended his Foxes career last weekend, it’s hard to see where a goal for the visitors will come from at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth have had an excellent season but have slipped off the pace in recent weeks with just two wins in their last 12, meaning they can no longer qualify for Europe or finish higher than ninth.

They go into the game on the back of that 3-1 defeat at City on Tuesday and will be looking to bounce back on Sunday, but they don’t have the best of records on the final day.

They have lost their final game in four of their seven Premier League campaigns, winning two and drawing one, but this is the first time they’re finishing a season in the top-flight with a home game.

Premier League prediction 1: Bournemouth to win to nil - 6/4 Bet365

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Since being crowned Champions, Liverpool have failed to win one of their last three matches, losing two and drawing one.

They have lost to Chelsea and Brighton and drew 2-2 with Arsenal, and they would love to celebrate their 20th title win with a final-day victory over Palace.

Oliver Glasner’s side showed no sign of an FA Cup hangover on Tuesday when they secured a 4-2 win over Wolves when, unsurprisingly, Eberechi Eze scored again, and they will want to wrap up the season with another win.

Liverpool star Mo Salah will also be looking to cap an excellent season by breaking the Premier League's goal involvement record.

He currently has 28 league goals and 18 assists, but he is still one short of the goal involvement record and two short of the assist record for the season.

He might be cutting it fine with just one game to go, but you wouldn’t put it past him breaking both records.

Football betting sites price him at 8/11 to score any time and 3/1 to score two or more, something he has achieved five times already this season.

Premier League prediction 2: Salah to score two or more - 3/1 Bet365

Newcastle vs Everton Prediction

Newcastle are in an excellent place to secure their place in next season’s Champions League and know a win over Everton will be enough to achieve a top-five finish.

Eddie Howe’s side have won seven of their last 10 matches to move up to third in the table but they go into Sunday’s game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Everton, on the other hand, have won their last two matches, following up their 3-1 win at Fulham with a 2-0 win over Southampton in their final match at Goodison Park.

They have really turned things around since David Moyes returned to the club and are 20 points clear of Leicester, who occupy the final relegation place. The Scot has overseen seven wins and seven draws from his 19 games back in charge, and he will know his side can spoil the party at St James’ Park this weekend.

They played out a goalless draw earlier this season and last season’s match in the North East finished 1-1 when a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty, two minutes from time, cancelled out Alexander Isak’s early opener.

Premier League prediction 3: Draw - 23/5 BetMGM

Southampton vs Arsenal Prediction

For Southampton, relegation back to the Championship has seemed inevitable since they beat Leeds United in the play-off final back in May.

They have struggled all season, despite sacking two managers, but the good thing is that they are not the worst side in Premier League history after they finally secured their 12th point of the season.

That came from a goalless draw with Manchester City and they will hope they can put in a similar performance against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Gunners have finished second in the league for the third season in a row, and despite the disappointment of going five years without a trophy, they will aim to finish the season in style.

The Saints have lost 29 games so far, while Arsenal have won 19 so it’s no surprise the Gunners are bigger than 3/10 on some betting apps, while Southampton are 8/1 and you can get 5/1 on a draw.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is looking for the clean sheet he needs to retain his Golden Glove prize so the Gunners won’t lack for motivation to keep a shut out and an away win to nil is available at positive odds on most Premier League betting sites.

Sunday accumulator prediction 4: Arsenal to win to nil - 6/4 William Hill

Premier League Free Bet Offer

It’s the final day of the Premier League season and to mark the occasion, new Betano customers can claim a special final day sign up offer worth up to £50 in free bets.

Customers only need to sign up using our link below before depositing a minimum of £10 using an eligible payment method.

Next, users must place a minimum £10 bet on any Premier League market before kick-off on the final day to qualify for the bonus.

Betano will match your EPL bet up to £50 in free bets. If you bet £10, you’ll receive £10 in free bets and so on up to £50.

Once your qualifying wager settles, you’ll receive your free bets within 24 hours. Your free bets will be split 50/50 between a football free bet and a sports acca bet.

If you receive £10 in free bets, £5 will be reserved for a football free bet and £5 is reserved for a sports acca bet with four selections or more. Free bets are active for up to 10 days.

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Sports betting can be addictive, so bettors should take precautions to keep themselves safe when using gambling sites.

Every licensed UK betting site should offer safer gambling tools, such as deposit limits, time outs, self-assessment questionnaires and self-exclusion options.

These are free tools to help punters stay in control and they are available at various gambling sites, including online bookmakers, casino sites, slot sites, and poker sites.

These operators may offer punters free bets or casino bonuses from time to time, but it's important to treat these rewards with caution.

Read the terms and conditions before accepting any bonus as most new casino sites will require you to place a cash bet before handing out the reward.

Always remember that sports betting is meant to be fun. It should never be viewed as a guaranteed way to make money.

If you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.