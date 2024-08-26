✕ Close Sven-Goran Eriksson's heartbreaking final message after terminal cancer diagnosis

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76, his family has said. Eriksson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and revealed in January that he had “at best a year left to live”.

The first foreign manager of the English national side, Eriksson was in charge of England’s ‘golden generation’ and oversaw 67 matches from 2001 to 2006.

He led England to the quarter-finals of three major tournaments, including the World Cups of 2002 and 2006, and also managed Manchester City, Leicester and Lazio in a lengthy career.

Eriksson was diagnosed with cancer after suffering a stroke while running near his home in Sweden. He bid a final farewell to the public in a documentary on his life, released on August 23.

Tributes to the former England manager have started to come in from across the footballing world. Follow all the latest in our blog below