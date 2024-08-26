Sven-Goran Eriksson death - latest: Tributes pour in as former England manager dies after cancer battle
Tributes are pouring in from across the footballing world to former England manager Eriksson, who has died at the age of 76
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76, his family has said. Eriksson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and revealed in January that he had “at best a year left to live”.
The first foreign manager of the English national side, Eriksson was in charge of England’s ‘golden generation’ and oversaw 67 matches from 2001 to 2006.
He led England to the quarter-finals of three major tournaments, including the World Cups of 2002 and 2006, and also managed Manchester City, Leicester and Lazio in a lengthy career.
Eriksson was diagnosed with cancer after suffering a stroke while running near his home in Sweden. He bid a final farewell to the public in a documentary on his life, released on August 23.
Tributes to the former England manager have started to come in from across the footballing world. Follow all the latest in our blog below
Statement from Eriksson’s family
Here is the statement from Sven-Goran Eriksson’s family earlier today:
“After a long illness, Sven-Goran Eriksson died during the morning at home surrounded by family. The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong. The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted. Condolences and greetings can be left on the website www.svengoraneriksson.com “
The Football Association paid tribute to Eriksson
The FA were among the first to pay their tribute, with chief executive officer Mark Bullingham saying in a statement: "This is a very sad day. He gave all England fans such special memories. No one can ever forget the 5-1 victory in Munich against Germany under Sven’s guidance.
“Sven will be rightly recognised and forever remembered for his significant work with the England team, and for his wider contribution to the game.
"On behalf of my colleagues at The FA, past and present, our thoughts are with his friends and family today. He will be much missed, and we will pay tribute to him when we play Finland at Wembley next month.”
Sven-Goran Eriksson says goodbye with heartbreaking final message before death
Sven Goran-Eriksson issued a heartbreaking final goodbye message before he died aged 76 following a terminal cancer diagnosis.
The former England football manager shared in January that he was approaching the end of his life and would have a year left to live in a “best case” scenario.
A statement on his official website confirmed he had died on Monday morning (26 August), surrounded by his family.
In an Amazon Prime documentary about his life, Eriksson addressed former players, coaches and supporters with a message set over Swedish countryside near his home.
“I had a good life,” Eriksson remarked.
Sven-Goran Eriksson says goodbye with heartbreaking final message
Good afternoon,
The sad news broke just after midday that England’s first-ever overseas coach Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76.
The former England manager revealed he was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer to a Swedish radio station in January and has since passed away.
