Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:55
Watch: Sven-Goran Eriksson’s first press conference as England manager
Sven-Goran Eriksson drew laughs as he denied he was under extra pressure as the first foreign manager of the England national side during his first press conference in the role.
Footage of the Swede’s first interview in 2001 has resurfaced following his death aged 76.
Eriksson had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. A statement on his official website confirmed he had died on Monday morning (26 August), surrounded by his family.
In his first press conference, he brushed off Paul Scholes’ remark that he would like to see the England team with an English manager.
Up next
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:23
East London flats had known fire safety issues, emergency services say
01:21
US urges restraint after Israel and Hezbollah exchange heavy fire
00:29
Watch: East London high-rise engulfed in fire
00:43
Zelensky pays tribute to British ex-soldier killed in hotel attack
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:50
The Traitors’ Diane declares ‘you only live once’ before stage debut
00:23
Maya Jama joins Notting Hill Carnival crowds in London
01:14
First-look at One For The Road trailer as Top Gear trio reunite
00:37
Leeds Festival fans battle Storm Lillian to watch Blink 182 perform
00:50
Crowds gather at Notting Hill Carnival in spectacular parade scenes
01:29
Sharon Osborne’s video message to fans after losing ‘cherished’ item
00:52
Craig David surprises Notting Hill Carnival with street performance
01:21
Zoe Kravitz shares how Taylor Swift celebrated Eras tour success
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32