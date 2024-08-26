Watch: Sven-Goran Eriksson’s first press conference as England manager

Sven-Goran Eriksson drew laughs as he denied he was under extra pressure as the first foreign manager of the England national side during his first press conference in the role.

Footage of the Swede’s first interview in 2001 has resurfaced following his death aged 76.

Eriksson had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. A statement on his official website confirmed he had died on Monday morning (26 August), surrounded by his family.

In his first press conference, he brushed off Paul Scholes’ remark that he would like to see the England team with an English manager.