Sven Goran-Eriksson issued a heartbreaking final goodbye message before he died aged 76 following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The former England football manager shared in January that he was approaching the end of his life and would have a year left to live in a "best case" scenario.

A statement on his official website confirmed he had died on Monday morning (26 August), surrounded by his family.

In an Amazon Prime documentary about his life, Eriksson addressed former players, coaches and supporters with a message set over Swedish countryside near his home.

"I had a good life," Eriksson remarked.