First look: Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Amazon Prime documentary trailer released

Amazon Prime Video has released the first look at its new documentary about legendary football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, set to launch later this year.

Produced by Whisper and Up&Away Film Entertainment, Sven will follow the highs and lows of the former England boss throughout his entire career.

It is described as a “stranger-than-fiction story about football’s most unpredictable character, intertwined with the heart-breaking reality of Sven’s terminal cancer diagnosis”.

“People interested in sports will likely know me and my career already, but the documentary also tells the truth - which hasn’t always been portrayed in the tabloids,” Eriksson said at a launch event in Sweden.