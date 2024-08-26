Sven-Goran Eriksson’s final time on pitch as manager before death

Sven-Goran Eriksson received a standing ovation as he walked out onto the pitch as a manager for the last time in March 2024 before his death.

The former England boss coached his beloved Liverpool in a "Legends" match at Anfield, where he received rapturous applause from fans.

Footage of the match resurfaced after Eriksson passed away on Monday, 26 August, following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

He shared in January that he was approaching the end of his life and would have a year left to live in a "best case" scenario.