Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Women’s Super League latest goals and updates as Russo scores early

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 November 2024 14:26 GMT
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Two of those sides meet in the north London derby on Saturday, with Spurs sat seventh in the table ahead of kick-off and Arsenal in fourth - but in good form since the sacking of Jonas Eidevall and under the caretaker guidance of Renee Slegers.

Follow the live action below as Tottenham Hotspur face Arsenal today in the WSL:

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

16 November 2024 14:24

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Hand ball by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

16 November 2024 14:23

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

16 November 2024 14:22

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Emily Fox.

16 November 2024 14:20

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Daphne van Domselaar.

16 November 2024 14:19

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Attempt saved. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Drew Spence.

16 November 2024 14:19

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

16 November 2024 14:18

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 November 2024 14:16

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Clare Hunt.

16 November 2024 14:15

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

16 November 2024 14:15

Comments

