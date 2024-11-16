Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Women’s Super League latest goals and updates as Russo scores early
Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.
Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.
Two of those sides meet in the north London derby on Saturday, with Spurs sat seventh in the table ahead of kick-off and Arsenal in fourth - but in good form since the sacking of Jonas Eidevall and under the caretaker guidance of Renee Slegers.
Follow the live action below as Tottenham Hotspur face Arsenal today in the WSL:
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Hand ball by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Emily Fox.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Daphne van Domselaar.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Attempt saved. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments