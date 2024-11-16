( Action Images via Reuters )

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Two of those sides meet in the north London derby on Saturday, with Spurs sat seventh in the table ahead of kick-off and Arsenal in fourth - but in good form since the sacking of Jonas Eidevall and under the caretaker guidance of Renee Slegers.

Follow the live action below as Tottenham Hotspur face Arsenal today in the WSL: