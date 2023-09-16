Listen: Russell Brand prank calls Andrew Sachs on radio show

Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross prank-called Andrew Sachs in resurfaced audio from an episode of The Russell Brand Show on BBC Radio 2 from 2008.

The comedian and the chat show host made several calls to the Fawlty Towers actor, and Brand left a voice message saying he had sex with Sachs’s granddaughter Georgina Baillie.

“I said something I didn’t have oughta, like I had sex with your granddaughter. But it was consensual and she wasn’t menstrual, it was consensual lovely sex. It was full of respect,” Brand said.

Brand and Ross were suspended from the BBC as a result and Brand resigned from his show.