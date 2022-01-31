Transfer deadline day LIVE: Latest rumours as Tottenham chase Dejan Kulusevski and Liverpool target Fabio Carvalho
Follow all the rumours as a frenetic day of deals get signed in the Premier League and beyond
Several Premier League teams look set for a busy transfer deadline day, with Tottenham Hotspur prominent among those trying to get deals over the line before the window shuts. Antonio Conte’s team have already been thwarted in trying to sign Adama Traore from Wolves and Luis Diaz from Porto, the latter heading to Liverpool in the biggest deal of the month so far for any top-flight English side.
Newcastle have been busy completing three signings, with Dan Burn expected to join Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood as new arrivals at St. James’ Park, while Brighton have also been fending off bids for midfielder Yves Bissouma during this month. Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Manchester United pair Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek and Liverpool duo Divock Origi and Nat Phillips are just a few more of the players who could still be on the move on Monday.
We’ll bring you all the latest rumours and done deals right here as the transfer window ticks down to it’s final moments - it’ll all be over at 11pm GMT in the Premier League and Championship, with Scotland having another hour thereafter. Follow all the latest transfer rumours on deadline day below:
Brentford sign Christian Eriksen
Brentford have signed Christian Eriksen on a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.
Thomas Frank said: “I am looking forward to working with Christian again. It has been a while since I last coached him, and a lot has happened since then. Christian was 16 at the time and has become one of the best midfield players to appear in the Premier League. He has also won trophies all over Europe and become the star of the Danish national team.
“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a World Class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.
“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat. He also has very, very good set piece delivery, both from corners and direct free kicks. He is a player you can find with the ball, and he will come up with a solution to the problem in front of him. Christian will also bring experience of top level football to the Club. I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the Training Ground.”
Barcelona in talks over to land Aubameyang on loan from Arsenal
Barcelona are in talks over a loan move for out-of-favour Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
ESPN report that the Gabon striker would join on loan with an option to buy, but the sticking point remains his reported £250k-per-week wages.
With 18 months left on his contract at the Emirates, Aubameyang has been frozen out after his relationship with Mikel Arteta deteriorated.
Wolves offered late opportunity to sign Aaron Ramsey
Wolves have been offered a late opportunity to sign Aaron Ramsey, with Juventus eager to move the Wales international before the deadline.
The former Arsenal star is out of favour in Turin, with the Mail claiming Bruno Lage can sign him on loan.
There is also interest from Burnley, Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace.
Newcastle target Man United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan
The Manchester Evening News says Newcastle are hopeful of signing Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United.
The club is believed to be looking to cement a deal before the deadline to secure the 24-year-old goalkeeper until the end of the season
January transfer window: Biggest deals so far
Liverpool pulled off the biggest signing of the window in England so far by bringing in Porto’s Colombia winger Luis Diaz for around £37.5m with a further £12.5m) coming in potential bonuses.
While Newcastle clinched the signing of Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for £35m with £6.6m in add-ons, plus Burnley striker Chris Wood for £25m and Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier for £12m.
Aston Villa have been busy too, signing Everton left-back Lucas Digne for £25m and handing Steven Gerrard Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho on loan.
Chelsea join West Ham in race for Leeds star Raphinha
The Mail also reports Chelsea have registered an interest in a short-term deal for Leeds winger Raphinha, but they will need to fend off West Ham, who are also believed to be plotting a move.
The Hammers are also thought to be keen on Kalvin Phillips, who could partner up with England colleague Declan Rice after their successful partnership under Gareth Southgate.
Arsenal reject third Crystal Palace bid for Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal have rejected a third Crystal Palace bid for out-of-contract striker Eddie Nketiah.
According to the Daily Mail, citing Sky Sports, the Gunners have turned down a third offer for the 22-year-old as they hope to convince him to stay at the Emirates Stadium.
However, there is still room for Crystal Palace to make another attempt before the deadline, while Newcastle are also believed to be interested.
Liverpool ‘hoping to strike last-gasp deal’ for Fabio Carvalho
The Liverpool Echo says the Reds have been keeping tabs on the 19-year-old for a while and club bosses are eager to put pen to paper before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.
However, the price could be a sticking point as Liverpool are adamant they will not pay over the odds for a player who could join for free in the summer.
Frank Lampard agrees two-and-a-half-year deal to become Everton boss – reports
Frank Lampard has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract as Everton manager, according to reports.
The former Chelsea boss is understood to have had a final interview in London on Friday, at which owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and other boards members were convinced the 43-year-old was the right man for the job.
The Merseyside club said no announcement was expected to be made on Sunday night.
Newcastle complete £35m signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes
Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, with the fee reported at £35 million. An additional £6.7m could be due in performance-related add-ons.
The 24-year-old spent two years with the Ligue 1 club, during which time he became a Brazil international and was a member of the national team U23 side which won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games last year.
He becomes the Magpies’ third signing since the takeover of the club toward the end of last year, following the additions of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley.
