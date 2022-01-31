(AFP via Getty Images)

Several Premier League teams look set for a busy transfer deadline day, with Tottenham Hotspur prominent among those trying to get deals over the line before the window shuts. Antonio Conte’s team have already been thwarted in trying to sign Adama Traore from Wolves and Luis Diaz from Porto, the latter heading to Liverpool in the biggest deal of the month so far for any top-flight English side.

Newcastle have been busy completing three signings, with Dan Burn expected to join Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood as new arrivals at St. James’ Park, while Brighton have also been fending off bids for midfielder Yves Bissouma during this month. Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Manchester United pair Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek and Liverpool duo Divock Origi and Nat Phillips are just a few more of the players who could still be on the move on Monday.

We’ll bring you all the latest rumours and done deals right here as the transfer window ticks down to it’s final moments - it’ll all be over at 11pm GMT in the Premier League and Championship, with Scotland having another hour thereafter. Follow all the latest transfer rumours on deadline day below: