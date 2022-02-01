✕ Close Premier League transfer round-up: Tottenham aim for double signing

Transfer deadline day is here with several Premier League teams looking set for a busy end to the window. Everton are aiming to sign Dele Alli on a permanent deal from Tottenham following the appointment of Frank Lampard, who has offered the former England international a chance to revive his career. It comes after Spurs completed the double signing of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, with Tanguy Ndombele also leaving the club after agreeing to rejoin Lyon on loan until the end of the season.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived in Barcelona earlier on deadline day, with the move at one stage looking off. That seems to have changed and he has had a medical in Spain - it could be confirmed in the early hours. Jesse Lingard is now staying at Man United after a loan move broke down, while Donny van de Beek has secured a departure, moving on loan to Everton. Rangers, meanwhile, have completed the signing of Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus - but Liverpool’s move for Fabio Carvalho fell through late on.

We’ve brought you all the late rumours and done deals right here and the transfer window is now closed in the Premier League and Championship. Follow all the latest transfer updates from deadline day below: