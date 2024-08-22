Some of the faces in the transfer window as the deadline looms ( Getty Images/The Independent )

The 2024/25 Premier League season is now underway, with clubs and managers finalising their squads ahead of what is expected to be a long campaign.

Up and down the country there have been plenty of signings to bolster squad depths and improve on the results of last season, from Ipswich and Southampton to Mikel Arteta’s title-hunting Arsenal or Arne Slot’s ‘new’ Liverpool side.

The transfer window closes at 11pm BST on Friday, 30 August, so time is running out for teams get sales and transfers over the line in the ongoing battle to balance funds against PSR regulations.

Each day brings more news, rumours and completed deals and as we enter the final days of the transfer window, and you can find all the latest updates in our dedicated blog below.

Follow all the news, rumours, sales and signatures below, as well as build-up to another weekend of Premier League football.