Liveupdated1724313007

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah nears exit, Chelsea offer Chilwell to Man Utd plus Sterling future

The transfer window has just over a week to run with clubs finalising their deals for the new campaign

Karl Matchett
Thursday 22 August 2024 08:50
Comments
Some of the faces in the transfer window as the deadline looms
Some of the faces in the transfer window as the deadline looms (Getty Images/The Independent)

The 2024/25 Premier League season is now underway, with clubs and managers finalising their squads ahead of what is expected to be a long campaign.

Up and down the country there have been plenty of signings to bolster squad depths and improve on the results of last season, from Ipswich and Southampton to Mikel Arteta’s title-hunting Arsenal or Arne Slot’s ‘new’ Liverpool side.

The transfer window closes at 11pm BST on Friday, 30 August, so time is running out for teams get sales and transfers over the line in the ongoing battle to balance funds against PSR regulations.

Each day brings more news, rumours and completed deals and as we enter the final days of the transfer window, and you can find all the latest updates in our dedicated blog below.

Follow all the news, rumours, sales and signatures below, as well as build-up to another weekend of Premier League football.

1724313007

Forest still in talks over Nketiah

Sticking with Nottingham Forest but up the other end of the pitch, BBC Sport are reporting that the Reds are still in talks with Arsenal over a transfer for Eddie Nketiah.

A £30m deal is still on the cards and he’s “getting closer” to sealing the move.

Santiago Gimenez is Forest’s other striker target if they don’t get this transfer over the line - he’d be up against Taiwo Awoniyi and Chris Wood for a starting spot as the No9.

Karl Matchett22 August 2024 08:50
1724312407

Alex Moreno leaves Villa for Forest

Aston Villa’s busy summer continues, but this time it’s outgoings rather than incomings, as Alex Moreno is the odd man out at left-back after the arrival of Ian Maatsen. With Lucas Digne also at the club, the Spaniard has no future after being Unai Emery’s first signing at the club and has sealed a move to Nottingham Forest on loan.

There’s also an option for a permanent deal for Forest, who themselves have a handful of full-backs on the books already.

Harry Toffolo, Ola Aina and Omar Richards all play left-back, as well as Moreno now, with Aina getting the nod there on the opening weekend draw with Bournemouth.

Karl Matchett22 August 2024 08:40
1724311807

Wild ride at Chelsea continues as Sterling stripped of squad number

In the latest episode of Made in Chelsea...

Well, it’s not perhaps quite to soap opera status just yet, more comedy central at times, but Chelsea’s latest news is that Raheem Sterling’s squad number - No7 - has been taken from him and given to new signing Pedro Neto.

The attacker who arrived from Wolves last week wore No19 when coming off the bench against Man City on the opening day, but will now wear No7 and Joao Felix, signed from Atletico Madrid, takes No14.

That means Sterling has no squad number and no future, with a Times report saying he’s training solo at home while he looks for a transfer away.

He does not want a move to Saudi Arabia, the report says, but clubs who can afford his £325,000 a week wages are few and far between.

Karl Matchett22 August 2024 08:30
1724310924

Joao Cancelo heading to Saudi Arabia

Reports suggest Joao Cancelo is on the verge of completing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in a transfer from Manchester City worth around €38m.

Joao Cancelo looks to have ended his career at Man City (Tim Goode/PA)
Joao Cancelo looks to have ended his career at Man City (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)
Lawrence Ostlere22 August 2024 08:15
1724310781

Napoli close in on Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea and Napoli are getting around the table to resolve the future of Romelu Lukaku who, incredibly, is still on the books at Stamford Bridge. It sounds like a matter of time until the deal is done:

Lawrence Ostlere22 August 2024 08:13
1724310315

Conor Gallagher joins Atletico Madrid from Chelsea

Conor Gallagher is officially an Atletico Madrid player, and here he is posing with fellow new signings Sorloth, Le Normand, Alvarez to prove it:

Lawrence Ostlere22 August 2024 08:05
1724310186

Transfer news live

Welcome along to live transfer news as we bring you the latest rumours, talk and done deals ahead of next Friday’s deadline, from the Premier League and beyond.

Lawrence Ostlere22 August 2024 08:03

