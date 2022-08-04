Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea consider shock Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move and Marc Cucurella latest
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals as the Premier League season prepares to get under way this week
On the eve of the new Premier League season, several clubs are still hoping to get another deal or two over the line in time for their opening weekend squad, though several sagas look set to drag on into the final weeks of the transfer window. One of those is Frenkie de Jong, with the Barcelona midfielder seemingly preferring a move to Chelsea over Manchester United, but not keen to give up the salary owed to him by his current club. The Catalan and west London club could be doing further business too, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso linked with a switch to the Camp Nou, while Xavi Hernandez hopes to have Man City star Bernardo Silva as the replacement for De Jong if all goes to plan.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are trying to land at least two more players for their defensive ranks too - but Brighton released a stern statement rejecting reports that Marc Cucurella was all but sold to the Blues, despite claims that personal terms were agreed for the left-sided player. Wesley Fofana remains an option if Leicester are open to sell, while new reports claim Thomas Tuchel wants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Stamford Bridge.
Elsewhere, Newcastle United are still hoping to sign James Maddison, Manchester United are keen on Serginio Dest, fellow Barca backup Neto could be heading to Bournemouth and Nicolo Zaniolo is still high on Tottenham’s list of priorities, if they can offload fringe players.
Chelsea open talks for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only left Arsenal for Barcelona in January, but Chelsea want to quickly bring him back to the Premier League.
Several outlets have reported that the Blues are anywhere from “considering” a move to having already “opened talks” with his camp, as Thomas Tuchel looks to boost his attacking options and replace Romelu Lukaku, who went back to Inter Milan earlier this summer.
Aubameyang and Tuchel worked together at Dortmund but fell out of favour at Arsenal before his switch to LaLiga, where he scored 13 times across the second half of last term to help Barca into the Champions League. The Camp Nou side signed Robert Lewandowski as a new No9 for this season.
Chelsea are in discussion with Barcelona over the transfer of Frenkie de Jong, with the London club now looking the likeliest club to sign the midfielder. Manchester United are currently weighing up whether to continue their interest in the signing.
The Old Trafford hierarchy had agreed a deal in principle with Barcelona a month ago, but the Catalan club have become frustrated with its progress, especially as the player himself has proved obstinate over both the issue of €17m in deferred wages and the very fact he is being forced out.
While there have been repeated claims from Spain that is most bluntly down to the fact he does not want to go to United, there has been a strong belief within Old Trafford that he is willing to come.
De Jong has naturally been speaking to his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, and is close to him, but that may be trumped by the fact Chelsea are a London-based club in the Champions League. United have effectively been caught in a dispute between club and player, but one that has now seen Barcelona get increasingly alert to the fact time is running out to get players off the books in order to register new signings.
Chelsea are in discussion with Barcelona over the transfer of Frenkie de Jong and the Blues look credible challengers to Manchester United for his signature.
Man City starlet heads on loan to Sheffield United
Sheffield United have won the race to land Man City’s James McAtee on loan this season.
Leeds and Nottingham Forest had been widely linked with him, with City only keen to send him out to a side who could show a real plan for gametime for the youngster.
Marc Cucurella: Chelsea closing in on £52.5m transfer for Brighton defender
Chelsea are close to completing a £52.5million deal for Brighton wing-back Marc Cucurella.
The Blues are thought to have signalled their intent to pay the big-money fee Brighton had held out for, inching the west Londoners close to completing the 24-year-old’s signing.
Brighton are understood to be pushing hard towards a separate deal for Chelsea’s highly-rated centre-back Levi Colwill.
Talks between the two clubs are understood to be ongoing over whether the deal for the 19-year-old would be a loan a permanent transfer.
The Cucurella and Colwill deals are completely separate, but it is thought both may have to be signed off for either move to be completed.
The Blues have beaten Manchester City to the Brighton defender and are set to complete a £52.5million deal
