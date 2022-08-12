Marcus Rashford’s representatives have been approached by PSG (Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford is in talks with PSG about a shock move to Paris as the Manchester United forward considers his future. The Independent reported that Rashford, who has one year left on his Old Trafford contact with an option for the club to extend for a further year, has held discussions with the French champions via his representatives. However, PSG are not ready to firm up their interest with an offer while it is thought Rashford still wants to prove himself at United under new manager Erik ten Hag.

United meanwhile are trying to bring in a holding midfielder and are close to signing Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. Director John Murtough is in Turin today to discuss personal terms with Rabiot’s mother Veronique, who is known to be a tough negotiator.

Elsewhere Man City are continuing their exhaustive search for a left-back, and a surprising name on the shortlist is Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, according to 90min – perhaps they should have kept Oleksandr Zinchenko.

