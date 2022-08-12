Transfer news LIVE: Rashford in PSG talks, Man United close on Rabiot, City eye Arsenal’s Tierney
Marcus Rashford is in talks with PSG about a shock move to Paris as the Manchester United forward considers his future. The Independent reported that Rashford, who has one year left on his Old Trafford contact with an option for the club to extend for a further year, has held discussions with the French champions via his representatives. However, PSG are not ready to firm up their interest with an offer while it is thought Rashford still wants to prove himself at United under new manager Erik ten Hag.
United meanwhile are trying to bring in a holding midfielder and are close to signing Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. Director John Murtough is in Turin today to discuss personal terms with Rabiot’s mother Veronique, who is known to be a tough negotiator.
Elsewhere Man City are continuing their exhaustive search for a left-back, and a surprising name on the shortlist is Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, according to 90min – perhaps they should have kept Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Nottingham Forest in for Emerson Palmieri and Remo Freuler
Nottingham Forest have been one of the most active Premier League clubs in this transfer window but their business seems far from finished.
According to Fabrizio Romano, they are on the verge of completing a deal for Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler. The 30-year-old Swiss midfielder is in England to dot the i’s and cross the t’s and could be announced today. The fee is around £7.6m plus add-ons, with a three-year contract being signed.
In other Forest-Atalanta news, the Italian side may rival Steve Cooper’s men for the signature of Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea. The 28-year-old wing-back has been frozen out by the Blues by the arrival of Marc Cucurella from Brighton and The Standard are reporting that Atalanta are pursuing the Italian in addition to Forest.
Aubameyang set to snub Chelsea move
Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League but is apparently very happy in Spain and unlikely to head back to England.
Spanish outlet Sport reports the ex-Arsenal skipper would prefer to stay at Barca amid interest from Chelsea, who have lost Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer.
Sport also say that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has put pressure on new owner Todd Boehly to make a good offer for the Gabon international - who Tuchel worked with at Borussia Dortmund - but Barca are more minded to sell Memphis Depay in terms of their attacking players.
Man City also have interest in Lodi
In their search for a left-back, it’s not only Kieran Tierney that Arsenal are considering, as Atletico Madrid star Renan Lodi is also said to be on their shortlist.
The Telegraph reports City are considering the 24-year-old Lodi, but the Brazil international is expected to also attract strong interest elsewhere after impressing during his three seasons at the Metropolitano.
As a reminder, City have agreed a deal for Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez but the 21-year-old isn’t thought to be immediately ready for the Premier League and may head out on loan.
Man Utd in Turin for Rabiot negotiations
Manchester United are still trying to bring in a holding midfielder and are close to signing Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot.
Director John Murtough is in Turin today to discuss personal terms with Rabiot’s mother Veronique, who is known to be a tough negotiator.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal with Juve is said to already be in place but Murtough will need to convince the Frenchman to come to Old Trafford and agree personal terms.
Tierney to Man City?
Could Arsenal and Manchester City be engaging in a swap of left-backs this summer?
Rumours are going round that the reigning Premier League champions are plotting a late swoop to sign Gunners defender Kieran Tierney following Oleksandr Zinchenko’s move to the Emirates Stadium.
City have agreed an £11m deal to sign 21-year-old Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez but are still in the market for another, more experienced left-sided full-back who can instantly contribute.
Zinchenko moved to north London for £32m last month and according to The Daily Mirror and 90min, City could turn to Tierney, a proven Premier League left-back, rather than other players with little to no experience of playing in England.
Man Utd ‘offered’ chance to sign Morata
Manchester United remain on the hunt for a striker who would be happy with a place on the bench and offer a different option to current forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial.
Martial is injured and Ronaldo is not yet match-fit after missing most of preseason because of a family issue forcing boss Erik ten Hag to start Christian Eriksen as a False No.9 for the opening-day defeat to Brighton.
Sources have told ESPN that United have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata. The 29-year-old has a year left on his contract at Atletico Madrid and has spent the last two seasons on loan at Juventus.
Marcus Rashford’s agents hold preliminary talks with PSG
We start with Marcus Rashford, who is in talks with PSG about a shock move to Paris as the Manchester United forward considers his future. Various reports have revealed Rashford, who has one year left on his Old Trafford contact with an option for the club to extend for a further year, has held discussions with the French champions via his representatives.
However Sky reports PSG are not ready to firm up their interest with an offer while it is thought Rashford still wants to prove himself at United under new manager Erik ten Hag.
Bernardo Silva ‘happy’ at Manchester City but could still leave this summer
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva insists he is happy at the club but has not ruled out leaving this summer.
The 28-year-old has been linked with Barcelona all summer and last week manager Pep Guardiola said he did not know if the Portugal international playmaker would still be at the club at the end of the transfer window.
Silva, who said he has an “honest” relationship with the club, has not ruled out a move but admits City will not let him leave unless they receive an acceptable offer.
Bernardo Silva ‘happy’ at Man City but could still leave this summer
The 28-year-old has been linked with Barcelona
Jesse Marsch backs Leeds’ high-intensity style to survive UK heatwave
Jesse Marsch believes his record in America shows that Leeds United don’t need to abandon their high-energy blueprint to win in the British heatwave.
Leeds’ pressing game relies on intensity and, under first Marcelo Bielsa and then Marsch, they made the most sprints in the Premier League last season.
But the American is confident their style of play can work against Southampton on Saturday, when temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees, and he took heart from New York Red Bulls’ winning habit in extreme heat during his time in charge.
Jesse Marsch backs Leeds’ high-intensity style to survive UK heatwave
Leeds’ pressing game relies on energy which could prove difficult to find as the UK prepares for another period of high temperatures
Harvey Elliott signs new five-year Liverpool contract
Liverpool have rewarded Harvey Elliott with a new deal to keep him at Anfield until 2027, even though he had four years remaining on his previous deal.
It is the third contract Elliott has signed with Liverpool in just over three years, after joining from Fulham in 2019 and then getting an extended deal 13 months ago.
But a pay rise reflects their policy of giving improved and long-term contracts to players who they have impressed and who they want to tie down.
Harvey Elliott signs new Liverpool contract
The 19-year-old, who impressed against Fulham last weekend, is the latest in a line of Reds to commit their futures to the club
