Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo targets Man Utd exit as Chelsea eye Aubameyang in triple swoop
Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are among those chasing deals with just days left of the summer transfer window
‘I hope Ronaldo stays’: United’s Casemiro urges friend to remain at Old Trafford
The transfer window enters its final days and hours with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future still not settled. Reports suggest his agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if the Portuguese wants to return to Champions League football this season.
West Ham United continue to spend lavishly with 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta arriving from Lyon while Chelsea will be frantic in the final days with Wesley Fofana set to join from Leicester and links to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon. Manchester United aren’t done signing players either, with Ajax winger Antony set to join for £85m. PSV’s Cody Gakpo was also a target.
And Arsenal look to be active in a bid to capitalise on their fine start with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto targets. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.
Antony: Manchester United agree £85m fee with Ajax for Brazilian forward
Manchester United are close to signing Brazil forward Antony after agreeing a transfer fee with Ajax for the 22-year-old.
The PA news agency understands United have agreed to pay a fixed fee of 95 million euros (£80.6million) with a further five million euros (£4.2million) in potential add-ons.
Antony is in line to be the second player to follow manager Erik ten Hag from the Dutch champions to Old Trafford following defender Lisandro Martinez.
BREAKING: Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth just four games into Premier League season
Scott Parker has been sacked by Bournemouth just four games into the new Premier League season.
Parker guided Bournemouth to automatic promotion from the Championship last season but becomes the first managerial casuality of the new campaign.
After opening the new top-flight campaign with a home win over Aston Villa, Parker’s side were beaten heavily by Manchester City and Arsenal.
Willian poised for Fulham move
Brazilian midfielder Willian looks to be heading back to the Premier League with Fulham, report BBC Sport.
The former Chelsea and Arsenal has left Corinthians in Brazil after the 34-year-old’s contract was cancelled.
The Whites will now put Willian through a medical with no time constraints ahead of the deadline due to the player unattached.
Graham Potter not surprised by transfer interest in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo
Brighton boss Graham Potter said it was no surprise Moises Caicedo was attracting interest from the Premier League’s top clubs.
Ecuador midfielder Caicedo has been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, but Potter is confident he will remain on the south coast beyond Thursday’s transfer deadline.
Potter, whose side bid to extend their unbeaten start to the season at Fulham on Tuesday night, told a press conference: “Well, it doesn’t surprise me that people are looking at him because he is playing at a fantastic level.
Callum Hudson-Odoi closes in on Bayer Leverkusen loan
Callum Hudson-Odoi has travelled to Germany to complete a season-long loan move to Bayer Leverkusen.
The 21-year-old has agreed a Bundesliga move, with Chelsea happy for the England forward to head out on a temporary switch.
Chelsea were determined to keep Hudson-Odoi in the long term, with Blues bosses hoping the talented attacker can find full sharpness and form at Leverkusen.
Chelsea negotiating Hakim Ziyech loan to Ajax and considering move for Wilfried Zaha
Chelsea are in negotiations with Ajax over a loan for Hakim Ziyech, with the London club set to pay a significant portion of his wages.
The Dutch champions are set to confirm Antony’s €100m departure to Manchester United, after a summer of significant outgoings, so need to bolster their attack. Ziyech’s return to Ajax is an obvious choice, with the Moroccan star having fallen out of favour with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.
While he had seemed set for a permanent move to AC Milan, the Italian champions didn’t match Chelsea’s valuation or the playmaker’s salary. That is an issue that could be solved by a loan move, with the London club set to still pay part of Ziyech’s wages if he goes back to Ajax.
West Ham break transfer record after signing Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta
West Ham have broken their transfer record after landing Brazil international Lucas Paqueta from Lyon.
The 25-year-old becomes the eighth new recruit for the Hammers this summer, signing a deal until 2027 with a one-year option.
Boss David Moyes will be hoping the former AC Milan midfielder can help his side find the back of the net on a more consistent basis, West Ham having managed just one goal from their opening four Premier League games.
Cristiano Ronaldo pushing for loan to Napoli or Sporting
Jorge Mendes is making a last attempt to get Cristiano Ronaldo regular Champions League football, with a loan option to either Napoli or Sporting now among the few remaining options.
The Portuguese “super agent” was in discussions with the Manchester United hierarchy at the weekend to try and “unblock” the situation, although a key issue remains how few takers there are for the 37-year-old.
Mendes has been in contact with both Napoli and Ronaldo’s first club, Sporting, in the last few days, as both appear amenable to a deal. Any move would likely be a loan to see out the remaining year of Ronaldo’s two-year contract at Old Trafford, with United paying a portion of the wages. The extent of the Portuguese’s salary – understood to be more than £500,000 a week – has been one of the major obstacles to a move this summer, with most top clubs feeling his impact is no longer worth the money.
