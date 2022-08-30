✕ Close ‘I hope Ronaldo stays’: United’s Casemiro urges friend to remain at Old Trafford

The transfer window enters its final days and hours with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future still not settled. Reports suggest his agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if the Portuguese wants to return to Champions League football this season.

West Ham United continue to spend lavishly with 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta arriving from Lyon while Chelsea will be frantic in the final days with Wesley Fofana set to join from Leicester and links to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon. Manchester United aren’t done signing players either, with Ajax winger Antony set to join for £85m. PSV’s Cody Gakpo was also a target.

And Arsenal look to be active in a bid to capitalise on their fine start with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto targets.