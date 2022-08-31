✕ Close ‘I hope Ronaldo stays’: United’s Casemiro urges friend to remain at Old Trafford

Manchester United confirmed a massive deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony but there is plenty more happening in the closing hours of the summer transfer window ahead of the deadline. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled but he is running out of options as his agent Jorge Mendes pushes Napoli and Sporting CP as options for the Portuguese, who wants to play in the Champions League.

Elsewhere, West Ham continue to spend lavishly with 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta arriving from Lyon while Chelsea will be frantic in the final days with Wesley Fofana set to join from Leicester and links to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.