Manchester United confirmed a massive deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony but there is plenty more happening in the closing hours of the summer transfer window ahead of the deadline. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled but he is running out of options as his agent Jorge Mendes pushes Napoli and Sporting CP as options for the Portuguese, who wants to play in the Champions League.
Elsewhere, West Ham continue to spend lavishly with 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta arriving from Lyon while Chelsea will be frantic in the final days with Wesley Fofana set to join from Leicester and links to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.
Arsenal keen on Shakhtar Donetsk Mykhaylo Mudryk
Arsenal will compete with Everton to sign Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.
The 21-year-old could move late in the window, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The Toffees have already seen a €30m (£25.5m) offer knocked back, with Brentford previously interested in the player too.
“I want to thank Brentford for the offers,” he told Sport Arena. “To end up in the Premier League at 20-years-old is fantastic but the final decision is down to the club President.
“Had the offer come in a year or 18 months ago, I wouldn’t have given it a second thought – I’d have asked the club to let me go without hesitation.
“To end up in the Premier League, aged 20 is amazing. But since Srna & De Zerbi (Shakhtar coaches) took charge everything has changed. I have support.
“I currently have a long contract and all of my thoughts are tied to Shakhtar. I will use all my power to help the side win in all competitions that we are taking part in.”
Cody Gakpo: Everton and Leeds ‘join chase to sign PSV star’
The Telegraph reports Everton and Leeds have joined Southampton in a race for 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. His side rejected a 25m euro (£21.4m) bid from the Saints earlier this week.
Winks join Sampdoria
Harry Winks has completed his loan move to Italian side Sampdoria after completing a medical with the club.
A statement on Sampdoria’s website reads: “U.C. Sampdoria is delighted to announce that Harry Winks has joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur F.C on an initial loan, with an option to make the move permanent.
“The 26-year-old England midfielder, born in Hemel Hempstead on 2nd February 1996, has signed a contract until 30 June 2023.”
Manchester United confirm €100m deal for Ajax winger Antony
Manchester United have confirmed that they have reached an agreement worth up to €100m with Ajax for Antony.
The deal will see United pay a guaranteed €95m (£81.3m), plus a further €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons, subject to a medical, finalising personal terms and international clearance.
The 22-year-old winger will be reunited with Erik ten Hag but will not be available for Thursday’s Premier League trip to Leicester City while awaiting his visa.
Callum Hudson-Odoi leaves Chelsea to spend season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will spend the season on loan at German side Bayer Leverkusen, it has been confirmed.
The 21-year-old was an unused substitute in each of Chelsea’s last three Premier League fixtures and was not set to feature in manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans this season.
Chelsea retain the option to recall their academy graduate in January but the Stamford Bridge club are hopeful of completing moves for forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
Boly moving to Forest
Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Wolves for defender Willy Boly.
The deal is worth £4.65m, including add-ons with an initial fee of £2.25m. The add-ons are dependent on appearances and Premier League survival.
Once completed, Boly will be Forest’s 19th summer signing.
Martin Odegaard ‘more humble and more hungry’ after being made Arsenal captain
Mikel Arteta believes the Arsenal captaincy has made Martin Odegaard more hungry for success.
The midfielder was confirmed as the club’s skipper before the start of the new season, having worn the armband during the closing stages of the previous campaign.
Odegaard, 23, appears to be revelling in the role, scoring three goals in the last two games and leading the Gunners to four wins from four in the Premier League so far this season.
Winks granted visa
Harry Winks has been granted a visa and is flying to Italy to complete his loan move to Sampdoria.
The Tottenham midfielder will land in Genoa this evening and then undergo a medical on Wednesday.
Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth just four games into Premier League season
Scott Parker has been sacked by Bournemouth just four games into the new Premier League season and following the club’s 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.
Parker guided Bournemouth to automatic promotion from the Championship last season but becomes the earliest managerial exit in the Premier League since 2004.
After opening the new top-flight season with a home win over Aston Villa, Parker’s side were beaten heavily by Manchester City and Arsenal and were left 17th in the table following the club’s humiliation at Anfield.
Gueye closing in on Everton return
French outlet L’Equipe are reporting that PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye is due to fly into England tonight to complete his return to Everton.
The 32-year-old is set to sign a two-year contract with the Toffees.
