The Premier League returns next week and both Manchester United and Chelsea look set to define the final weeks of the transfer window with their business yet to conclude. While Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to train with his agent Jorge Mendes, eager for showdown talks over his future, Frenkie De Jong’s position appears pivotal to the landscape in European football with Barcelona desperate to sell, United seemingly keen to buy, but now the Dutch maestro, content to stay at the Camp Nou, has reportedly hinted at a move to Chelsea. United have not changed their stance over Ronaldo it seems, insisting he is not for sale, while the lack of interest since Ronaldo’s agent Mendes looked across Europe for interest could also see the marriage extended for a further season.

Now, the 37-year-old is expected to sit down with new United manager Erik ten Hag after arriving at the club’s Carrington training base this morning. Ronaldo was due to return to training with the rest of United’s international players on 4 July but remained in Portugal, citing a "family issue". Sir Alex Ferguson has also arrived at United’s training ground this morning, and could be set to take part in talks on Ronaldo’s future.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have encountered more difficulty getting a target over the line after a late intervention from Barcelona in the race to sign defender Jules Kounde. The Sevilla star will cost in excess of £50m with Barcelona poised to trump the Blues again after landing former Leeds star Raphinha. The Mail reports Leicester have rejected a £15m bid from Monaco for Boubakary Soumare. And Leicester are willing to consider big-money offers for James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho in order to raise funds to strengthen the squad, the Telegraph claims. Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below: