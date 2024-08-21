✕ Close Maresca responds to Osimhen and Felix rumours

The 2024/25 Premier League season is now underway, with top-flight teams having tested themselves for the first time since May after a summer that contained Euro 2024 and plenty of preseason tours.

And clubs up and down the country have made a plethora of signings in a bid to improve on the results of last season, from the three promoted sides to Mikel Arteta’s title-hunting Arsenal or Arne Slot’s ‘new’ Liverpool side.

The transfer window closes at 11pm BST on Friday, 30 August, so clubs have limited time remaining to get those last signings and sales over the line in the ongoing battle to balance funds against PSR regulations. And each day brings with it more news, rumours and completed deals as we enter the final 10 days of the window, and you can find all the latest updates courtesy of our dedicated blog.

Follow all the news, rumours, sales and signatures below, as well as build-up to another weekend of Premier League football: