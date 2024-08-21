Transfer news LIVE: Joao Felix passes Chelsea medical, Man Utd chase Ugarte loan, Liverpool close on keeper
Plenty of clubs are looking to make last-minute additions before the window comes to an end on 30 August
The 2024/25 Premier League season is now underway, with top-flight teams having tested themselves for the first time since May after a summer that contained Euro 2024 and plenty of preseason tours.
And clubs up and down the country have made a plethora of signings in a bid to improve on the results of last season, from the three promoted sides to Mikel Arteta’s title-hunting Arsenal or Arne Slot’s ‘new’ Liverpool side.
The transfer window closes at 11pm BST on Friday, 30 August, so clubs have limited time remaining to get those last signings and sales over the line in the ongoing battle to balance funds against PSR regulations. And each day brings with it more news, rumours and completed deals as we enter the final 10 days of the window, and you can find all the latest updates courtesy of our dedicated blog.
Follow all the news, rumours, sales and signatures below, as well as build-up to another weekend of Premier League football:
Chelsea interested in Jadon Sancho
Chelsea have already been active in the transfer window this summer, but could be linked with a surprise new addition.
According to The Athletic, Chelsea could be interested in trying to sign out-of-favour Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho.
Sancho was left outside the matchday squad for the opening game against Fulham, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.
Transfer news and updates
First on the agenda this morning is Ilkay Gundogan still being linked with a move back to Manchester City.
Barcelona have been affected by financial issues and they will want to offload a higher earner before registering Dany Olmo.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s transfer blog, bringing you the latest news of all the incomings and outgoings in the Premier League.
Last night there was the big news from the Professional Footballers Association awards, with Phil Foden named men’s player of the year and Cole Palmer young player of the year.
Manchester United make fresh plan to coax transfer target Manuel Ugarte from PSG
Manchester United could attempt to take Manuel Ugarte on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in a bid to bring their top midfield target to Old Trafford.
United’s preference remains to buy the Uruguay international, who cost PSG €60m last year but there remains a gap in their valuations of the 23-year-old, as there has been all summer.
But while United have considered three cheaper midfielders, one has already moved this summer, with a second set to follow as the Premier League club continue to focus on Ugarte. They may see if PSG would accept a loan instead of a permanent deal as, after spending over £150m this summer, they look to make a fifth signing within their budget.
Liverpool close in on Giorgi Mamardashvili - but Arne Slot’s first potential signing won’t play this year
Liverpool are closing in a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili as they are preparing to make Valencia goalkeeper the first signing of Arne Slot’s reign.
Mamardashvili is not expected to arrive at Anfield until the summer of 2025 but Liverpool have made progress in their attempts to sign the 23-year-old.
Alisson is set to remain first-choice goalkeeper for this season, but the Georgia international could represent some succession planning as Liverpool look to the future.
Jamie Carragher tells Chelsea: ‘Stop buying players’
Jamie Carragher did not hold back on his criticism of Chelsea, urging the club to ‘stop signing’ new players.
It was reported on Monday that Chelsea had agreed a deal to re-sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid for a fee believed to be around £46m, with the Portuguese footballer becoming their 10th signing of the window so far.
The deal would allow Conor Gallagher to move in the other direction, despite the important role he played in Chelsea’s team last season.
“Chelsea have just got to stop buying players, and players have got to stop signing for Chelsea,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football.
“If I was a player I don’t know why you would sign for Chelsea, the only reason you would sign is because someone – your agent – might say ‘You’re getting a seven-year deal and that’s guaranteed money for seven years.
Brighton break club-record with Georginio Rutter signing
Brighton have completed a club-record £40m deal to sign forward Georginio Rutter from Leeds United.
Rutter scored eight goals and made 16 assists in 51 appearances for Leeds last season prompting Brighton to fork out a club-record fee to secure his services before the end of the transfer window.
The Frenchman is Brighton’s seventh signing of the summer, with Brajan Gruda, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Ibrahim Osman, Malick Junior Yalcouye and Amario Cozier-Duberry all new arrivals on the south coast.
Chelsea transfer news: Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher and more
Raheem Sterling is requesting talks about his future at Chelsea after he was left out of Enzo Maresca’s squad for the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.
The England forward was not even on the bench and was surprised to be left out of the squad, with 18-year-old summer signing Marc Guiu one of Maresca’s preferred options.
Sterling had previously started in pre-season training, but the £44m signing found himself out in the cold.
Manchester United transfer news: Fulham back in for McTominay, Ugarte latest and more
Manchester United may have won their opening match of the 2024/25 Premier League season, but it was clear to anyone watching that the club need some more signings if they are to make the top four.
United grabbed a deserved win against Fulham courtesy of new signing Joshua Zirkee, though their performance was laboured at times and they gifted the away side chances that a more accomplished team may have taken.
As with last season, plenty of the focus was on the midfield, with an ageing Casemiro clearly unable to play 40-odd matches per season nowadays.
Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Merino latest, Ivan Toney stance and more
Arsenal’s pursuit of Mikel Merino could yet end in success as the Real Sociedad midfielder edges closer to completing a move to London.
Merino, part of Spain’s successful Euro 2024 squad this summer, has been a key target for Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal manager looks to build a squad capable of challenging again for the Premier League.
The 28-year-old, who spent a season at Newcastle earlier in his career, is out of contract at the Basque club next summer, and could thus be allowed to leave if their demands are met.
