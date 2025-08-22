Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

West Ham v Chelsea tips:

Cole Palmer to score at any time - 27/20 Ladbrokes

Chelsea to win to nil - 23/10 William Hill

West Ham host Chelsea on Friday, in their first home game of the season, looking to bounce back after their 3-0 opening day defeat to Premier League new boys Sunderland.

The defeat at the Stadium of Light might have surprised many and it will have been a wake-up call for the Hammers, who are now just 3/1 in the Premier League relegation odds to make the drop to the Championship.

They finished 14th in the table last season, with just 43 points from their 38 games, and manager Graham Potter managed just five wins in his 20 games after replacing Julen Lopetegui in January.

Football betting sites have him as the favourite top-flight manager to lose their job first at just 5/2, ahead of the new Brentford boss, Keith Andrews at 3/1.

It seems ridiculous to be writing off a team and manager after just one game, but after enduring just two wins from their last 11 games of last season, West Ham fans will understandably be worried about their future.

After winning the Club World Cup in July, hopes are high for Chelsea this season, but they also had an inauspicious start to their campaign with a goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace.

Noni Madueke, Joao Felix and Armando Broja have all left the club and Estevao, Joao Pedro have come in but they still look light in attack.

They are just 8/11 in the Premier League top four odds to secure a Champions League spot this season but they might need to bolster their attack before the transfer window closes.

West Ham vs Chelsea betting: Palmer to punish the Hammers

It’s hard to get excited about this game and after Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Bournemouth last Friday, we’re not expecting another six goals in this one.

Chelsea completed the double over their London rivals last season with a 3-0 win at the London Stadium followed by a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Nicolas Jackson scored twice in the first half at West Ham, before Cole Palmer added a third just after the break and the England star would love to be back among the goals this weekend.

He has scored just one goal in his last 17 league games, dating back to January, but he scored three in three at the World Club Cup, including two in the final against Paris St Germain.

Betting apps are offering 9/2 on him scoring first, 17/2 on him scoring last or 27/20 on the former Manchester City man to score at any time. Palmer is also worth a look in the Premier League top scorer odds if he can find his form in front of goal.

He has played against the Hammers four times in the league, winning all four and scoring twice.

West Ham v Chelsea prediction 1 : Cole Palmer to score at any time - 27/20 Ladbrokes

Another miserable night for West Ham

Twenty six points separated the two sides last season as Chelsea finished fourth in the league to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals back in 2023.

Betting sites have installed Enzo Maresca’s side as odds-on favourites, while you can get big price 4/1 on a Hammers win in the latest Premier League odds.

The Blues have lost just one of their last seven matches against West Ham and we’re backing them to win again, and in convincing fashion.

West Ham v Chelsea prediction 2: Chelsea to win to nil - 23/10 William Hill

West Ham ve Chelsea team news

West Ham vs Chelsea predicted line-ups

West Ham vs Chelsea betting offers

New customers can claim £50 in free bets for signing up with Betfred and betting on West Ham vs Chelsea.

To qualify for the betting sign up offer, new users must use the link below before signing up for Betfred using the Betfred promo code BETFRED50.

Customers must then deposit £10 and bet £10 on West Ham vs Chelsea or any other sports market with odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll receive £50 in free bets to use on the sportsbook. Free bets are active for seven days.

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.