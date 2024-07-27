Adam Peaty set for shot at Olympics history as main contender becomes clear

Support truly

Adam Peaty gave a simple message before the latest step of his 100m breaststroke defence: bring the A-Game. And although not yet looking the same force as three years ago, the Olympic champion remains the one to beat as he cruised into Sunday night’s final in Paris. A shot at history now awaits, as Peaty bids to become only the second male swimmer after Michael Phelps to win the same event at three successive Olympics.

But his closest competitor for gold is now firmly in view. China’s Qin Haiyang brings an intriguing rivalry to the Olympics and will start next to the Briton, with Peaty in his favoured lane 4 and Qin in 5. Peaty’s time of 58.86 seconds was just 0.07 ahead of Qin in their respective semi-finals, and if the margins are that tight when going for gold then it will be an electrifying race, both inside and outside of the pool.

The question now, though, is how much more Peaty has to give, and how much Qin has to offer. Peaty remained two seconds off his world record time in the 100m breaststroke, but his first steps on the opening day of swimming in Paris were significant. For the two-time defending champion, world record holder and king of this event, Peaty has built a career out of smashing through barriers and raising standards with a sense of unimpeachable power. But the 29-year-old’s journey to a third Olympics has been far from straightforward, with a broken foot and difficulties with his mental health as he questioned his future in the sport.

Key to Peaty’s objectives ahead of returning to Paris has been rediscovering his happiness and joy in the pool, while ensuring his competitive instincts are as sharp as they were when he burst into stardom at the Rio Games in 2016. Peaty is not the same person who took the 100m breaststroke by storm and did not let go until Tokyo, but life has changed him and his approach. “Very different,” he said of the man who raced in Tokyo and now stands in Paris. “I was younger with a little bit more to prove and a little bit angrier back then.” That is, however, until the business end, when the medals are on the line.

And there is further fire to be found, potentially, in the form of Qin. Not only is the 2023 world champion Peaty’s biggest rival, but he is also one of 11 Chinese swimmers competing in Paris who tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ) during a training camp seven months out from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but who were then cleared to compete. In a statement ahead of Paris, Qin has labelled doping tests as “tricks”, as part of a European and American plot “to disrupt our preparation.” Other leading swimmers such as Americans Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky have expressed concerns that their rivals in the pool may be doping.

Qin Haiyang brings an intriguing rivalry with Peaty to the Olympics ( Getty Images )

"It is always in the back of your mind as an athlete,” Peaty said. “You definitely want a fair game and to win fair and be around people who do that and live by the same values and that’s all I will say on that. I think everyone knows what we are talking about, but at the same time, we have a job to do, and we can’t let that be a cloud on the road." Peaty was in a different semi-final to Qin and their first meeting will come in the final on Sunday night. While American Nic Fink and Tokyo 2021 silver medallist Arno Kamminga, of the Netherlands, may also contend, there can be no doubt where the potential fireworks will be.

The first night of the swimming finals proved to be a golden one for Australia, with Ariarne Titmus defending her title in the women’s 400m freestyle final against Canadian star Summer McIntosh and American great Katie Ledecky. Australia then won the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, also ahead of the United States, and setting an Olympic record in the process.

Calaeb Dressel led the USA to some revenge with their first gold in the pool in the men’s 4x100m relay, with Australia taking silver and Italy bronze. Great Britain’s team were fifth in the men’s relay and seventh in the women’s, while Lukas Maertens won Germany’s first gold of the Paris Olympics in the men’s 400m freestyle final.