Team GB rugby sevens player Amy Wilson Hardy has withdrawn from the Olympics amid an investigation over an alleged racist message sent on WhatsApp.

The British Olympic Association launched an investigation on Monday after a screengrab of what appeared to be a message from Wilson Hardy surfaced on Instagram, with the person posting it on their story alleging racism.

Wilson Hardy played in the 17-7 quarter-final defeat to the United States on Monday that ended Team GB’s medal hopes at Paris 2024. In a statement, Team GB said Wilson Hardy had left the team “on medical grounds” while their investigation continues.

“The British Olympic Association has confirmed that Amy Wilson Hardy has been withdrawn on medical grounds from the Paris 2024 rugby sevens placement matches and will be replaced by Tokyo 2020 Olympian Abi Burton,” a statement said.

Great Britain's Amy Wilson Hardy (left) in action against South Africa ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Confirmation of Wilson Hardy’s exit from the team came while Team GB played their final matches of the sevens tournament at the Stade de France, starting with a placement tie against China. The placement matches determine the standings from 5th to 8th.

Wilson Hardy, 32, was part of the team that finished fourth at Rio 2016 and has also represented the England side at XVs level, as well as Premiership clubs including Wasps and Bristol Bears.

A BOA spokesperson earlier confirmed they had been made aware of an image published on a social media platform” and said they were “investigating the matter.”