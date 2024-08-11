✕ Close Olympic skateboarder decries deterioration of bronze medal

The Olympics reaches its final day with the Paris 2024 Games still offering some final sport with Team GB bidding to add some final medals.

The women’s marathon kicks off Day 16, with Tigist Assefa and Sifan Hassan among the star athletes tackling the intimidating 26.2 mile course.

Emma Finucane is back in action in track cycling as Team GB look to build on their success at the velodrome, despite a brutal collision on Saturday which saw Ollie Wood feeling like “crash test dummy”.

Emily Campbell is in action in the weightlifting and she will be compete in the Women's +81kg division.

There are handball, water polo, basketball and wrestling finals to look out for too. Follow the latest updates and news throughout Sunday ahead of the closing ceremony: