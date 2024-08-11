Olympics 2024 LIVE: Women’s marathon updates including Tigist Assefa before Emma Finucane in track cycling
The Olympics reaches its final day with the Paris 2024 Games still offering some final sport with Team GB bidding to add some final medals.
The women’s marathon kicks off Day 16, with Tigist Assefa and Sifan Hassan among the star athletes tackling the intimidating 26.2 mile course.
Emma Finucane is back in action in track cycling as Team GB look to build on their success at the velodrome, despite a brutal collision on Saturday which saw Ollie Wood feeling like “crash test dummy”.
Emily Campbell is in action in the weightlifting and she will be compete in the Women's +81kg division.
There are handball, water polo, basketball and wrestling finals to look out for too. Follow the latest updates and news throughout Sunday ahead of the closing ceremony:
Lin Yu-ting crowned Olympic champion amid gender row in Paris
Lin Yu Ting, one of the boxers at the centre of a gender eligibility row, was crowned Olympic champion after beating Julia Szeremeta in the women’s 57kg final.
The Chinese Taipei boxer beat the Polish fighter by unanimous decision in the contest’s showpiece at Roland Garros.
Lin and Algerian fighter Imane Khelif were both cleared to compete in this year’s Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), despite being disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) last year for allegedly failing gender eligibility tests.
Eliud Kipchoge explains why he did not finish Olympic marathon and reveals future plan
Eliud Kipchoge has explained a back injury forced him to drop out of the Olympic marathon at Paris 2024 in the first ‘DNF’ of his marathon career.
The Kenyan was dropped in the first half of the race, but pushed on to the 31km before stepping off the course with further physical pain in his waist.
Ethiopian runner Tamirat Tola won gold, despite not initially being on the team to participate. He thrived as a late replacement for Sisay Lemma to claim gold and set a new Olympic record on the challenging Paris course in a time of 2:06:26.
Great Britain’s Emile Cairess impressed but narrowly missed out on a medal after finishing just over a minute behind the champion in fourth.
Emile Cairess shines at Paris Olympics marathon – can Team GB runner now win a major?x
“That’s nuts,” Emile Cairess remarked after finishing fourth in the men’s marathon at the Paris Olympics. He was not talking about his own performance, but instead the new champion and gold medallist Tamirat Tola and, specifically, the Ethiopian’s scorching splits. The 32-year-old stormed home on a sweltering day in Paris, clocking 2:06:26 thanks to a staggering second half of 61:35 to clinch a new Olympic record.
Belgium’s Bashir Abdi and Kenya’s Benson Kipruto won silver and bronze respectively. But Tola’s 21-second victory was made even more impressive given the stifling conditions and a course with some venom thanks to several punishing hills. The race was effectively over after 35km when Tola clocked a stunning 5km split of 14:02, which is six seconds faster than the first heat of the men’s 5000m round one this week.
The course’s total elevation was 1,430 feet - significantly more than Boston (891 feet) or New York (945 feet). It did for a fading Eliud Kipchoge, the two-time defending Olympic champion could be seen walking at times before eventually stepping off the course at 31km.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen admits Olympic 1500m defeat will ‘haunt me for the rest of my life’
Jakob Ingebrigtsen has revealed how his toughest losses “haunt” him forever after suffering a stunning upset in the 1500m at the Olympics.
The Norwegian was the favourite for one of the most anticipated races of Paris 2024, but missed out on a medal altogether, finishing behind gold medallist Cole Hocker, with rival Josh Kerr taking silver ahead of Yared Nuguse in bronze.
The Norwegian rebounded in the 5000m, thriving in a slow race to outkick his rivals to defend his title in 13 mins and 13.66 secs ahead of Ronald Kwemoi and Grant Fisher, before explaining how he responded to his 1500m setback.
Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe earn GB’s first ever artistic swimming medal
Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe claimed a first artistic swimming medal for Great Britain at the Olympics with silver in the women’s duet.
The childhood friends were fractionally outside the podium places after Friday’s Big Ben-themed technical performance but a Rising Phoenix free routine on Saturday was adjudged the best of the 17-strong field.
An overall score 558.5367 was not enough to dislodge China from top spot but they nudged the Netherlands into the bronze-medal position by the wafer-thin margin of 0.1404 points.
Shortman and Thorpe, whose historic achievement has led to Sea Life London Aquarium renaming two nurse sharks after them, were the only pairing in the top-five who are not sisters.
Georgia Bell claims stunning bronze as Faith Kipyegon makes 1500m history
Georgia Bell unleashed the kick of her dreams to haul in Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji and snatch a 1500m bronze at the Olympics as the legendary Faith Kipyegon clinched a third successive title.
A blazing Olympic record from Kipyegon, 3 mins and 51.29 secs, proved a blessing beyond the in-race pain for her rivals, as the Kenyan dragged a train of medal hopefuls around to express times. And Bell profited to claim a British record of 3 mins and 52.61 secs, almost four seconds better than her previous best mark, to finish just five-hundredths of a second behind Australia’s Jess Hull in silver.
Bell trains alongside newly-crowned 800m Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson and has now completed a staggering journey from quitting the sport in 2017 to rediscovering her passion for running in 2021.
Steph Curry’s late magic puts France to sleep as USA win thrilling Olympic final
In the end, all of the boos, jeers and glittering French stardust in the world would still not have been nearly enough to stop this unbeatable force. The United States men’s basketball team are Olympic champions once again, winning their fifth straight gold medal against the hosts France at a raucous Bercy Arena in Paris. Led by Steph Curry and his dazzling late run of three-pointers in the closing minutes, the United States assembled a dream team for Paris and came away with the only prize that mattered. For Curry, this was personal too.
France gave it as good a shot as they could manage. The hosts had brought out the big guns in Paris, the giants of their Olympics in Teddy Riner and Leon Marchant sat alongside Thierry Henry courtside. In the stands, Emmanuel Macron arrived just in time for what was the hottest ticket in town on the final Saturday night of the Games. In front of them, they believed the towering Victor Wembanyama could become the biggest star of all, if the 20-year-old could lead the way to improbable glory and the biggest moment of what had already been a memorable Olympics.
And for a moment, when the majestic Wembanyama reached highest of all on a put-back to cut the USA’s lead to three points with three minutes remaining, the Bercy Arena trembled at the thought. Except, it only triggered one of the all-time closing stretches from a legend of the sport. Curry was inspired. He went from roaring at the French crowd, almost ripping the USA off his jersey, before putting them to sleep: his astonishing three through the reaching arms of two French defenders sealed victory before adding another from deep for good measure. Good night, he said.
Emma Hayes returns the USA’s spark and retires a legend to win Olympic gold
The winning machine rolls on. In her first act as manager of the United States, Emma Hayes returned the leading force in the women’s game back to gold medal position.
A first Olympic title in 12 years and fifth overall follows a period where the United States lost what made them dominant. In less than three months, Hayes has managed to remind them of who they are while imprinting her own personal stamp. At the Parc des Princes, Brazil had most of the chances, most of the threat. The USA suffered but hung on, victory secured through Mallory Swanson’s goal early in the second half and Alyssa Naeher’s late saves.
They ensured there would be no fairytale ending for Marta. An icon of Brazilian football and six-time women’s world player of the year, the 38-year-old now heads into retirement without the major title for her country she had long desired, and her trail-blazing career deserved.
Caden Cunningham wins taekwondo medal he dreamt aged 10 – but will the Olympics ever see him again?
At the end of a fierce final under the high domed ceiling of the Grand Palais, Caden Cunningham settled for silver. He smiled and graciously raised the hand of the new Olympic heavyweight champion, Iran’s Arian Salimi, who snatched victory in the deciding round of this fight after sending a long tentacled leg behind Cunningham to tap the sensor on his head guard.
Cunningham is only 21 and his chance will come again. In many ways this was the night he announced himself to the world, but the outlines were sketched a decade ago in his family living room, when a 10-year-old Cunningham and his dad hatched a plan to qualify for the Olympics in 2024.
“I wanted to move over to kickboxing but that isn’t in the Olympics, so when we looked at it we thought, no, let’s stick with taekwondo,” Cunningham told The Independent before the Games. “Me and my dad worked out that by Paris, that’s when I’d be old enough to compete. That’s when I decided. I trained every single second I could.”
