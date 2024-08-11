What time is Olympics closing ceremony? How to watch Paris 2024 finale

Support truly

The Olympics ends its two-week sporting extravaganza tonight when Paris 2024 delivers the closing ceremony.

After a memorable, action-packed Games, attention will turn to Los Angeles 2028 with a star-studded spectacle set to take place tonight at the Stade de France.

After the rain hit the opening ceremony along the Seine River, Paris should be better prepared for its final event at the iconic Saint-Denis stadium.

And after Lady Gaga and the return of Celine Dion at the opening ceremony, Paris will have its work cut out to deliver more stars to conclude the Games. Here’s all you need to know about the closing ceremony, where 80,000 spectators will bring the curtain down on this year’s Olympic Games:

When and where is the closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, 11 August at 9pm local time (8pm BST) at the Stade de France, Paris.

How can I watch?

Fans in the UK can watch on Discovery+, which has the full coverage of all the action at the Olympics, or BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The BBC’s coverage starts at 19:00 BST, while Independent Sport will provide a live blog to cover all the latest updates from the Stade de France.

General view of the Stade de France stadium ( EPA )

Who will be starring in the closing ceremony?

Not everything about the ceremony has been revealed, with Paris set to keep a few surprises up its sleeve.

But Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers are poised to perform.

While Jimmy Fallon, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski have also been linked with appearances.

H.E.R. is expected to sing the American national anthem as part of the handover to Los Angeles 2028.

There is the prospect of Snoop Dogg featuring, too, after the rapper attended numerous events over the last fortnight.

While Tom Cruise could perform a stunt and glide down the Stade de France.

“This is the biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA,” said LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman in a statement.

“We are thrilled to feature the very best of LA with local artists and are grateful to Billie, H.E.R., the Chili Peppers and Snoop for their collaboration on what will be an incredible show to a global audience that will give fans a taste of what’s to come in 2028.”