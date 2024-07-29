Algerian judoka disqualified before facing Israeli opponent

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Israeli Olympic Committee has accused an Algerian judoka of deliberately failing to make weight ahead of his bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Messaoud Redouane Dris was scheduled to face Tohar Butbul in a judo elimination round today, but his opponent was gifted a walkover when he weighed in above the 73kg limit on Sunday.

Dris has now been disqualified from the event, with the Israeli body suspecting that the 22-year-old intended to avoid competing against their athlete.

"Tohar’s competitor has removed himself from the competition," the Israeli Olympic Committee said in a statement.

"The Israeli delegation will continue to compete with the Olympic values in mind, we believe this kind of behaviour has no place in the world of sport."

No comments have been made by Algeria’s judo federation and national Olympic committee, after their chances at taking home medals were significantly diminished following the incident.

Butbul, meanwhile, will now progress to the next round, hoping to repeat, and even surpass, his success at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when the 30-year-old secured a bronze medal in the judo mixed team event.

It was, in fact, at the Tokyo Olympics where another Algerian judoka, Fethi Nourine, withdrew from his match against Butbul in the men’s 73kg weight category. Nourine said that removing himself from the Games was an expression of his support for Palestine, but was ultimately handed a 10-year ban by the International Judo Federation.

A Sudanese judoka, Mohamed Abdalarasool, also showed his solidarity for Palestine by withdrawing from his bout against Butbul in Tokyo.

While Butbul and Dris’ match has been scuppered, Brazilian Daniel Cargnin and Kosovo Albanian Akil Gjakova will clash in today’s 73kg showdown, with both looking to meet Butbul in the next round.