Team GB continue their hunt for more medals at the Olympics on Tuesday as Paris 2024 rolls on with another hectic schedule in the French capital.

Tuesday’s highlights

Josh Kerr’s 1500m final showdown with Jabok Ingebrigtsen has been dubbed a “race for the ages” and is perhaps the highlight of the entire athletics schedule at these Olympics. Kerr is the world champion and bronze medallist from Tokyo while Ingebrigtsen is the reigning Olympic champion - there is also no love lost between the pair, which only adds to what should be an epic at the Stade de France.

Elsewhere in the athletics, the women’s 200m final is set to feature the new 100m champion Julian Alfred, as well as American star Gabby Thomas. Great Britain’s Daryll Neita and Dina Asher-Smith will hope to go through and join them.

It was a record-breaking opening day at the track cycling and the men’s team sprint side will look to follow the women’s gold. Jack Carlin, Edward Lowe and Hamish Turnbull.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix targets a second Olympic diving medal in the individual 10m final, having won synchro bronze along with

Sky Brown won bronze in Tokyo at the age of just 13, and the now 16-year-old targets a second Olympic medal in the final of the women’s park.

Team GB won gold in the equestrian team jumping earlier in the Games, and Ben Maher, Harry Charles and Scott Brash now go for individual gold in the jumping final.

Elsewhere, Lewis Richardson is guaranteed a bronze medal already in the men’s light middleweight. In the semi-finals, he goes for either bronze or silver in the against Mexico’s Marco Verde.

Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:

Team GB watch

All times BST

Ben Maher, Scott Brash, Harry Charles – equestrian, jumping (9am BST)

Andrea Spendolini Sirieix – diving, women’s 10m platform (2pm)

Sky Brown – skateboarding, women’s park (11.30am)

Jacob Fincham-Dukes – athletics, men’s long jump (7.15pm)

Josh Kerr, Neil Gourley – althetics, men’s 1500m (7.50pm)

Lizzie Bird – athletics, women’s 3000m steeplechase (8.14pm)

Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita – athletics, women’s 200m (8.40pm)

Day 11 (Tuesday August 6) - 17 gold medal events

Artistic swimming

6.30pm-8pm: Team free routine

Athletics

9.05am : Women’s 1500m: round 1

: Women’s 1500m: round 1 9.20am: Men’s javelin: qualification A

Men’s javelin: qualification A 9.50am: Men’s 110m hurdles: repechage

Men’s 110m hurdles: repechage 10.15am: Women’s long jump: qualification

Women’s long jump: qualification 10.20am: Women’s 400m: repechage

Women’s 400m: repechage 10.50am: Men’s javelin: qualification B

Men’s javelin: qualification B 11am: Men’s 400m hurdles: repechage

Men’s 400m hurdles: repechage 11.30am: Men’s 200m: repechage

Men’s 200m: repechage 6.35pm: Men’s 400m: semi-finals

Men’s 400m: semi-finals 6.55pm: Women’s hammer: final

7.07pm: Women’s 400m hurdles: semi-finals

Women’s 400m hurdles: semi-finals 7.15pm: Men’s long jump: final

7.50pm: Men’s 1500m: final

8.10pm: Women’s 3000m steeplechase: final

8.40pm: Women’s 200m: final

Basketball

10am-12pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 1.30pm-3.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 5pm-7pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Beach volleyball

4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches) 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Boxing

8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 71kg: semi-finals; women’s 60kg: final

Canoe sprint

8.30am-1.50pm: Men’s C2 500m, men’s K1 1000m, men’s K4 500m, women’s C2 500m, women’s K1 500m, women’s K4 500m: heats and quarter-finals

Cycling (track)

4.30pm-6.55pm: Men’s team sprint: first round, medal finals; men’s team pursuit: first round; women’s team pursuit: qualifying

Diving

9am-11am: Men’s 3m springboard: prelims

Men’s 3m springboard: prelims 2pm-4pm: Women’s 10m platform: final

Equestrian

9am-11.30am: Jumping individual final

Football

5pm-11pm: Women’s semi-finals

Handball

8.30am-10.30am: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 12.30pm-2.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Hockey

1pm-3pm: Men’s semi-finals

Men’s semi-finals 6pm-8pm: Men’s semi-finals

Sailing

10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s dinghy: medal races; men’s and women’s kite; mixed dinghy; mixed multihull

Skateboarding

11.30am-3pm: Women’s park: prelims

Women’s park: prelims 4.30pm-6pm: Women’s park: medal final

Sport climbing

9am-1pm: Women’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (boulder); men’s speed: qualification

Table tennis

9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16

Men’s and women’s team: round of 16 3pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals

Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals

Volleyball

8am-10.30: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 8pm-1030pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Water polo

1pm-4pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches) 6pm-9pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Wrestling