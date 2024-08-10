Olympics basketball LIVE: USA v France score updates as LeBron meets Wembanyama

Olympics basketball LIVE: USA v France updates as NBA stars LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama face off
The dream final sees the hosts France take on Team USA and their cast of NBA superstars, including LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and more
USA basketball and LeBron James face hosts France for the gold medal at the Olympics with the best of the NBA clashing on the world stage.
Victor Wembanyama, still only 20 years of age and taking the world by storm after being selected by the San Antonio Spurs at No. 1 in the NBA draft two years ago, attempts to lead a stunning upset of the reigning champions.
If Vincent Collet’s Les Bleus are to win, they will need to shut down the sharp-shooting Steph Curry, whose heroic display inspired a comeback win over Serbia in the semi-finals, while Kevin Durant has also found his groove off the bench for the United States.
Joel Embiid can expect a hostile reception from the home fans, having opted to represent the USA on the global stage, rather than France, as was an option at one point ahead of Paris 2024.
Team USA have won the men’s basketball gold at the last four Olympics are bidding for a fifth consecutive title, while hosts France have never won Olympic gold in men’s basketball.
Follow live score updates and analysis from the Bercy Arena in Paris below:
French guard Marine Johannes said they had talked about the possibility of both teams reaching the gold medal game after the men won Thursday. She called it great opportunity for French basketball.
“Everyone like was talking about this final, France against USA for the men’s team, but also for us,” Johannes said. “So I think it’s a perfect matchup.”
They will not be lacking for support.
Whenever the French teams have played — whether in Lille during pool play or now in Paris at Bercy Arena — fans not been timid in showing up and showing out.
France is set for a big basketball weekend to cap the Paris Olympics, with both the men’s and women’s teams playing for gold medals. And they’re playing the Americans.
It’s not surprising the men’s team made it to the title game. They lost to the U.S. at the Tokyo Games three years ago in the title game and this time around are led by NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.
For France’s women, they’ll finally get a rematch with the U.S. that’s been a long time in the making. France lost to the Americans in the gold-medal game at the 2012 London Olympics. The French team didn’t get a chance to take on the U.S. in Tokyo, losing in the semifinals to host Japan — though France did take home the bronze.
France had to go to overtime Friday night to beat Belgium to reach Sunday’s final.
Steph Curry is still USA basketball’s cheat code thanks to Olympic lesson
Gregg Popovich once remarked that basketball was a “pretty simple game”. Sitting in the stands at the Bercy Arena, you could imagine the legendary coach breaking from his icy stare with a grin at the point Steph Curry ensured the USA survived an almighty scare.
It took Curry’s 36 points, with nine of 14 three-pointers made, to deny a spirited Serbia to reach the gold medal match at the Olympics with a 95-91 victory.
Nikola Jokic, the three-time MVP, and his hulking physique, had battered the Americans throughout the majority of this contest, posting 17 points, 11 assists and five rebounds.
The Nuggets star knitted everything together for a Serbian side inspired to produce the game of their lives: They made just seven turnovers and shot 15 three-pointers at an efficient rate of 38.5 percent. For so long a seismic shock looked probable, with Serbia leading by as many as 17 points.
Steph Curry is still USA basketball’s cheat code thanks to Olympic lesson
The Golden State Warriors superstar scored 36 points, with nine three-pointers made, snapping a poor run of shooting so far at Paris 2024 to help set up a gold medal final against hosts France
When and where is the gold medal game?
The game is on Saturday 10 August and tip-off is at 8:30pm BST at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France.
How can I watch the game?
You can watch the game in full via a live stream on Discovery+, with coverage starting at 8:15pm BST.
The BBC is also set to show the game in parts with their current agreement dictating they can only show two events at the same time.
Follow live score updates and analysis from the Bercy Arena in Paris below:
