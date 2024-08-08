Olympics basketball LIVE: USA v Serbia updates as NBA superstars LeBron James and Nikola Jokic face off
Team USA, who can also call on Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, are big favourites to win gold at Paris 2024
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
USA basketball face Serbia in the semi-finals of the men’s tournament at the Olympics in pursuit of another gold medal.
Captain Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are among the NBA stars boosting Steve Kerr’s side, who have been ruthless so far in Paris, securing a number of crushing victories including the 122-87 win over Brazil in the quarter-finals.
Serbia can boast the three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, yet a 24-point defeat from the group stage leaves them with a huge task to remain competitive here and the Denver Nuggets star will need to be at his best to keep this close.
Undefeated Germany take on hosts France in the other semi-final, a year after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup in the Philippines.
Follow live updates from France v Germany and USA v Serbia at the Bercy Arena below:
Basketball semi-finals: France 0-6 Germany
We’re underway in the French capital, with Germany racing into an early 6-0 lead.
France’s starting five includes Wembanyama, Frank Ntilikina, Guerschon Yabusele, Isaia Cordinier and Nicolas Batum.
Germany have gone with Schroder, Daniel Theis, Johannes Voigtmann, Andreas Obst and Franz Wagner.
Basketball semi-finals: France v Germany
Just five minutes from tip-off in Paris.
Can the hosts avenge their group stage defeat and make their second final in a row, or will Germany make their first ever final?
How the teams got here
Germany were unbeaten in their group, starting with a 97-77 win over Japan and then beating Brazil 86-73 in their next match.
Their final group game came against today’s opponents, with a dominant 85-71 win surely giving them plenty of confidence ahead of the semi-final.
Their quarter-final against Greece was a similarly straightforward affair, with a 76-63 win setting them up nicely for tonight.
Will they approach the final with a ruthless confidence, or will they let their previous win over France get to their heads? We’ll soon find out.
How the teams got here
Hosts France started their campaign with a 78-66 win over Brazil in late July, following it up a few days later with a narrow 94-90 win over Japan.
Their final group game was an 85-71 loss against today’s opponents Germany, and this result handed them a quarter-final against Canada. They recovered to win that match 82-73, but the lasting impact of their loss against the Germans remains to be seen.
Can the hosts recover to get the upset and a place in the final, or will the Germans repeat the results of their one-sided group game?
Olympics 2024: Men’s basketball semi-finals
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the men’s basketball semi-finals at Paris 2024.
Up first we have hosts France, with key man Victor Wembanyama, against Dennis Schröder’s Germany.
Later on, we’ll have gold medal favourites USA taking on Serbia at around 8pm BST.
LeBron James gets stitches after nasty injury in Olympic basketball quarter-final
Team USA confirmed their place in the men’s basketball semi-finals in Paris but there was an injury scare with LeBron James forced off through injury.
He was hit in the eye by a stray elbow from Brazil’s Georginho De Paula, during the 122-87 win, which required four stitches.
“I’m alright,” he told the official Olympics website. “I got hit with an inadvertent elbow around the eye.”
James gets stitches after nasty injury in Olympic basketball quarter-final
Team USA has won medals in all nineteen Olympic tournaments it has entered, including sixteen golds
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments