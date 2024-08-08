LeBron James flexes after scoring during a men's basketball game against Brazil ( AP )

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

USA basketball face Serbia in the semi-finals of the men’s tournament at the Olympics in pursuit of another gold medal.

Captain Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are among the NBA stars boosting Steve Kerr’s side, who have been ruthless so far in Paris, securing a number of crushing victories including the 122-87 win over Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Serbia can boast the three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, yet a 24-point defeat from the group stage leaves them with a huge task to remain competitive here and the Denver Nuggets star will need to be at his best to keep this close.

Undefeated Germany take on hosts France in the other semi-final, a year after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup in the Philippines.

Follow live updates from France v Germany and USA v Serbia at the Bercy Arena below: