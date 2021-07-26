Canada face Great Britain in the final round of group stage matches, with the North American nation hoping to join their European rivals in securing a place in the knockouts.

Ellen White has scored three goals in the two games so far for Team GB, hitting both in a 2-0 win over Chile before scoring the late winner against hosts Japan.

Two clean sheets show the great defensive work and organisation shown by Hege Riise’s side so far, even if they have not yet consistently hit top gear going forward.

A draw would ensure both Canada progress and Great Britain secure first place.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12pm BST on Tuesday 27 July, at the Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BBC 1 and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer. It will also be on Eurosport 5 and the Eurosport player, as well as Discovery+.

What is the team news?

Canada could be without Stephanie Labbie again after she missed the second match with an injury picked up against Japan.

Fran Kirby is available once more after missing the first two group games with injury. Changes could be made for Great Britain as they are already assured of a quarter-final spot.

Predicted line-ups

Canada: Sheridan; Chapman, Zadorsky, Buchanan, Lawrence; Grosso, Scott, Fleming; Beckie, Sinclair, Prince

Great Britain: Roebuck; Daly, Bright, Houghton, Bronze; Walsh, Ingle, Little; Hemp, White, Parris

Odds

Canada 29/10

Draw 2/1

Great Britain 19/20

Prediction

Team GB to stay unbeaten and claim top spot in style. Canada 1-1 Great Britain.