Canada vs Great Britain LIVE: Women’s football latest score, goals and updates from Tokyo Olympics today
The final group stage game will determine if Team GB go through as group winners or runners-up
Great Britain take on Canada in their third and final group stage fixture on Tuesday, already through to the knockout phase but now trying to secure top spot.
Six points taken so far, courtesy of a two-goal victory over Chile and a late win over hosts Japan, leave Team GB able to rotate the squad for this fixture if head coach Hege Riise wants to, though in theory a first-place finish in the group should yield a better fixture in the quarter-finals. If Great Britain finish top, they will play third place from either Group F or G - China PR or Australia at the start of play on the final round of games - while a second-place finish sees them play F’s runners-up, likely Brazil or Netherlands.
Canada still need a point to guarantee their own progression, though with the two best third-place sides also going through, they look in a strong position to reach the last eight regardless.
Follow live updates of Canada vs Great Britain at Tokyo 2020, as well as major updates from other events below:
Women’s Gymnastics Team Final
USA and the Russian Olympic Committee are taking to the vault to kick things off. Great Britain are on the balance beam with Belgium.
One US and one Russian athlete have performed the vault so far. And it’s the Russian Olympic Committee who have the edge to kick things off.
Tokyo 2020: Canada vs Great Britain women’s football
Ten minutes to kick-off in Kashima. A point for Great Britain leaves them top of the group and they would play Australia in the knockouts. Second place would leave them facing Netherlands or Brazil, most likely.
Canada need a point to go through, but a win would place them top above Team GB.
No goals conceded yet for Hege Riise’s team.
Women’s Gymnastics Team Final
Can Biles lead USA to Olympic gold? It promises to be a fight between the Americans and the Russian Olympic Committee.
Don’t go anywhere.
Biles in the house
Simone Biles has walked out along with the rest of her USA team ahead of the artistic gymnastics today.
Team GB also going in this event, hoping for a top five finish and an outside chance of a medal.
Biles prepares to bid for gold
American superstar Simone Biles is set to go for gold in around ten minutes time.
She will lead her USA teammates in the artistic gymnastics tonight inside the Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Set to get underway at 11:45am BST.
Olympics committee urges athletes to stop biting gold medals made from recycled mobile phones
It’s become a familiar sight on the Olympic podium: the victorious athlete, fresh from hearing their national anthem and seeing their flag hoisted high, just can’t seem to resist taking a bite on their gold medal.
The habit has led to plenty of bemusement on social media, and prompted a tongue-in-cheek reminder from the Tokyo 2020 organising committee that the spoils of victory are not supposed to be eaten.
“We just want to officially confirm that the #Tokyo2020 medals are not edible,” the official Tokyo 2020 Twitter account wrote on Sunday.
“Our medals are made from material recycled from electronic devices donated by the Japanese public. So, you don’t have to bite them ... but we know you still will.”
Olympics committee urges athletes to stop biting gold medals
Tokyo 2020: Olympics urges athletes to stop biting gold medals made from recycled phones
Simone Biles: How many medals has Team USA gymnast won?
Simone Biles already arrived at the Tokyo Olympics as one of the most successful and dominant athletes of her generation - and the 24-year-old American gymnast has the chance to create even more history at these 2020 Games.
Biles, who is aiming to win an unprecedented six gold medals in Tokyo, takes to the floor alongside her world champion USA team in the women’s artistic gymnastic team event final on Tuesday, where she will have the chance to get off the mark at her second Olympics.
But how many medals does she have already?
How many medals has Simone Biles won?
The American has the chance to create even more gymnastics history at the Olympic Games in Tokyo
Tokyo 2020: When is Simone Biles competing at Olympics today?
It’s almost time for Simone Biles and the women’s gymnastics finals. How many of the six golds on offer will she win? Worth checking out the times that the world’s greatest gymnast will be in action for.
When is Simone Biles competing at Tokyo 2020 today?
Simone Biles: When is the gymnast competing at Tokyo Olympics today?
Team GB starting XI for Canada clash
Here is Team GB’s starting line-up for their final group game against Canada. The Brits have already qualified for the quarter-finals but will want to make it three wins from three.
Kick-off is at 12pm BST.
Canada vs Great Britain team news
The third and final group stage match for Great Britain in the women’s football kicks off in around 45 minutes. Team GB are already through to the last eight, but a point or more here confirms top spot in the group - and would mean they face Australia in the quarter-finals. If they finish second, it will be Brazil or Netherlands, barring any shocks in the final matches of the day.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Canada XI - Labbe; Buchanan, Quinn, Rose, Riviere, Leon, Lawrence, Viens, Gilles, Beckie, Schmidt
Great Britain XI - Roebuck; Bronze, Williamson, Stokes, Bright, Ingle, Weir, Daly, Scott, Stanway, Parris
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies