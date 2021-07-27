✕ Close Tom Daley: I am proud to be a gay man and an Olympic champion

Great Britain take on Canada in their third and final group stage fixture on Tuesday, already through to the knockout phase but now trying to secure top spot.

Six points taken so far, courtesy of a two-goal victory over Chile and a late win over hosts Japan, leave Team GB able to rotate the squad for this fixture if head coach Hege Riise wants to, though in theory a first-place finish in the group should yield a better fixture in the quarter-finals. If Great Britain finish top, they will play third place from either Group F or G - China PR or Australia at the start of play on the final round of games - while a second-place finish sees them play F’s runners-up, likely Brazil or Netherlands.

Canada still need a point to guarantee their own progression, though with the two best third-place sides also going through, they look in a strong position to reach the last eight regardless.

