Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Tips

Minnie Hauk (Del Mar, 21.41) – 3pts win @ 11/10 ( Ladbrokes )

Sierra Leone (Del Mar, 22.25) – 1pt win @ 3/1 ( Unibet )

Sahlan (Del Mar, 23.05) – 0.5pts each-way @ 11/2 (Betfred)

The 2025 edition of the Breeders’ Cup meeting wraps up with a 10-race card. Each of the races has been granted Grade 1 status, so there’s no shortage of quality options around on betting sites for some Saturday night entertainment.

Longines Breeders' Cup Turf Best Bet (Del Mar, 21.41)

Those with reasonable memories may recall we took on MINNIE HAUK in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe recently and came up trumps with the winner, Daryz.

The Frankel filly has been brilliant throughout her Classic campaign and lost no caste in that narrow Longchamp defeat. Otherwise, she’s carried all before her, preceding her Oaks success with one in the Cheshire Oaks, before following it with wins in the Irish and Yorkshire versions.

She’s also done that on all types of ground, so she’s as versatile as they come, she oozes class and unless she turns up here and has gone over the top, which we never really know before a race, I expect her to sign off 2025 with her biggest win yet.

Breeders’ Cup Tip 1: Minnie Hauk (Del Mar, 21.41) – 3pts win @ 11/10 (Ladbrokes)

Longines Breeders' Cup Classic Tip (Del Mar, 22.25)

No British challengers turn up for the Classic, which is contested on dirt. A big hole was left in the race with the withdrawal of Sovereignty during the week, leaving last year’s winner SIERRA LEONE and Fierceness as the joint market leaders on horse racing betting sites.

I’m siding with last year’s winner to repeat the feat, as he had Fierceness behind him that day and his best form is marginally stronger than his market rival. Admittedly, he was a beaten favourite last time out but he does have a very consistent level of form and Chad Brown will clearly have had the defence of this title in mind all along.

If there is to be a surprise, then possibly Antiquarian, who beat the selection in a Saratoga Grade 1 last time, could be the one to provide it.

Breeders’ Cup Tip 2: Sierra Leone (Del Mar, 22.25) – 1pt win @ 3/1 (Unibet)

Fanduel Breeders' Cup Mile (Del Mar, 23.05)

The 2024 2,000 Guineas winner, Notable Speech, deserves to head the market on betting apps for this on the back of his Grade 1 Woodbine win last time. That is clearly a strong level of form and he’d be the yardstick by which we measure this race.

However, he’s shown an occasional chink in his armour before and while he’ll take some beating if cherry ripe, he wouldn’t have to perform more than two or three pounds below his best to bring others firmly into this.

One of those is SAHLAN, a Wootton Bassett colt trained by the Arc-winning trainer, Francis Graffard. The three-year-old has improved throughout this season, receives a weight for age allowance and comes here on the back of a Group 1 Prix du Moulin win (1m, good to soft) at Longchamp last time.

He’ll have to prove that he can handle quicker ground but he has been punching above his weight for much of the year and, unless he hates these conditions, he looks capable of at least running into the frame.

Breeders’ Cup Tip 3: Sahlan (Del Mar, 23.05) – 0.5pts each-way @ 11/2 (Betfred)

