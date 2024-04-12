Grand National 2024 runners, riders and odds

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The complete list of runners and riders for the 2024 Grand National has been finalised as the biggest day in the British horse racing calendar edges ever closer.

The Grand National will take place at Aintree on April 13 with a field of 34 set to run the 4m 2f race, reduced from last year’s total of 40 in an attempt to make the contest safer for horses and riders.

Thursday saw the 51-horse shortlist for the iconic race reduced to the final 34 – giving two days before the race for preparations. The likes of Asterion Forlonge, James Du Berlais and Threeunderthrufive are among the horses to previously withdraw, while Hewick – who had been allocated top weight for the race – is now set to run in the Aintree Bowl instead and Conflated, who was top of the weights, also pulled out on Thursday.

Last year’s winner Corach Rambler currently tops the betting market, with odds around 5/1 for the Scottish-trained star to repeat the trick at Aintree this time around. I Am Maximus is currently Willie Mullins’s most-fancied shot, trading at 7/1, while another Mullins hope Meetingofthewaters is 8/1 and 2023 Grand National runner-up Vanillier can be backed to go one better than that two-and-a-quarter-length defeat 12 months ago at 9/1 on betting sites.

Here are all the runners and riders for the race, while you can click here for betting odds and click here for our latest horse racing tips:

Noble Yeats(J: Harry Cobden; T: Emmet Mullins) Nassalam (J: Caoilin Quinn; T: Gary Moore) Coko Beach (J: Jordan Gainford; T: Gordon Elliott) Capodanno (J Keith Donoghue; T: Willie Mullins) I Am Maximus (J: Paul Townend; T: Willie Mullins) Minella Indo (J: Rachael Blackmore; T: Henry De Bromhead) Corach Rambler (J: Derek Fox; T: Lucinda Russell) Janidil (J: Jody McGarvey; T: Willie Mullins) Stattler (J: Patrick Mullins; T: Willie Mullins) Mahler Mission (J: Ben Harvey; T: John McConnell) Delta Work (J: Jack Kennedy; T: Gordon Elliott) Foxy Jacks (J: Gavin Brouder; T: Mouse Morris) Galvin (J: Sam Ewing; T: Gordon Elliott) Farouk D’Alene (J: Donagh Meyler; T: Gordon Elliott) Eldorado Allen (J: Brendan Powell; T: Joe Tizzard) Ain’t That A Shame (J: David Maxwell; T: Henry De Bromhead) Vanillier (J: Sean Flanagan; T: Gavin Cromwell) Mr Incredible (J: Brian Hayes; T: Willie Mullins) Run Wild Fred (J: Tom Hamilton; T: Gordon Elliott) Latenightpass (J: Gina Andrews; T: Tom Ellis) Minella Crooner (J: Kevin Sexton; T: Gordon Elliott) Adamantly Chosen (J: Sean O’Keeffe; T: Willie Mullins) Mac Tottie (J: James Bowen; T: Peter Bowen) Chemical Energy (J: Danny Gilligan; T: Gordon Elliott) Limerick Lace (J: Mark Walsh; T: Gavin Cromwell) Meetingofthewaters (J: Danny Mullins; T: Willie Mullins) The Goffer (J: Sean Bowen; T: Gordon Elliott) Roi Mage (J: James Reveley; T: Patrick Griffin) Glengouly (J: Michael O’Sullivan; T: Willie Mullins) Galia Des Liteaux (J: Harry Skelton; T: Dan Skelton) Panda Boy (J: JJ Slevin; T: Martin Brassil) Eklat De Dire (J: Darragh O’Keeffe; T: Henry De Bromhead) Chambard (J: Lucy Turner; T: Venetia Williams) Kitty’s Light (J: Jack Tudor; T: Christian Williams)

Corach Rambler 5/1

I Am Maximus 7/1

Meetingofthewaters 8/1

Vanillier 9/1

Mr Incredible 12/1

Kittys Light 14/1

Panda Boy 14/1

Mahler Mission 16/1

Noble Yeats 16/1

Limerick Lace 16/1

Minella Indo 20/1

Nassalam 20/1

Latenightpass 25/1

Galia Des Liteaux 25/1

Delta Work 25/1

Capodanno 33/1

Galvin 33/1

Chemical Energy 33/1

Coko Beach 33/1

Stattler 40/1

Adamantly Chosen 50/1

Roi Mage 50/1

Aint That A Shame 50/1

Farouk D’alene 66/1

Glengouly 66/1

Foxy Jacks 66/1

Chambard 66/1

The Goffer 66/1

Mac Tottie 66/1

Minella Crooner 80/1

Run Wild Fred 80/1

Janidil 100/1

Eklat De Rire 100/1

Eldorado Allen 100/1

When is the Grand National?

The race is the highlight of the three-day Festival which takes place at Aintree Racecourse on the outskirts of Liverpool from Thursday 11 April to Saturday 13 April, with the main event on Saturday afternoon.

What time is it?

The Grand National takes place on Saturday 13 April at 4pm BST, having been brought forward from 5.15pm after controversy in the 2023 edition.

How can I watch it?

The race will be shown live on ITV1 as well as Racing TV. The race can also be streamed live on ITVX.

How many horses run in it?

There will be a maximum of 34 horses running in the 2024 race, down from 40 in 2023 as the event tries to become safer. The number has not always been consistent, there were 66 for example in 1929.