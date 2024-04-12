Grand National tips: Experts on best bets and horses to watch at Aintree

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The highlight of the British horse racing calendar is back as the 2024 Grand National at Aintree comes into focus.

First run in 1839, the steeplechase sees the 34 competing horses and jockeys – down from 40 in previous years in the interest of safety – clear 30 fences in the hopes of joining the likes of Red Rum and Tiger Roll in horse racing history.

Last year’s winner Corach Rambler is in the field once again and is hoping to emulate Tiger Roll’s recent antics and make it back-to-back wins in the Grand National, with the Scottish-trained horse currently the favourite on betting sites.

It’s the biggest betting day of the year as everyone from experienced gamblers to once-a-year bettors take on the bookmakers and everyone is looking for a solid tip.

Here we run through the best bets from the experts, while you can click here for betting odds and find our latest horse racing tips here:

Grand National tips

Racing ambassador Alex Hammond spoke to Sky Betabout his tip for the big race itself on Saturday

Saturday 13 April, 16:00 – Grand National

Alex Hammond: “I’m going with a horse that actually came second in the Midlands National last time, Mr Incredible. He’s talented and quirky but certainly has the ability to run a big race if all goes to plan, so it’s Mr Incredible for me in the Grand National.”

Grand National Festival tips

There is three days of brilliant racing at Aintree, culminating in the Grand National but with plenty of betting opportunities beforehand.

Ruby Walsh’s Friday Aintree tips via Paddy Power:

13:45 – Iroko – 4/1

14:20 - Ocastle Des Mottes – 9/2

14:55 – Firefox – 11/4

15:30 – Jonbon – 5/4

16:05 – James Du Berlais – 13/2

16:40 – Readin Tommy Wrong – 10/3

17:15 – Zeeband – 15/2