Today’s Racing Tips

Love Me Tender (13.15, Leopardstown) – 0.5pts each-way @ 8/1 ( Ladbrokes )

Gaelic Warrior (15.30, Leopardstown) – 1pt each-way @ 9/2 ( Unibet )

Jasko Des Dames (16.05, Leopardstown) – 1pt each-way @ 12/1 (Unibet)

Racing fans can’t complain about the Monday blues with Saturday’s postponed card from the Dublin Racing Festival being rearranged for today to help start the week off with a bang. I’ve found a couple of contenders on betting sites worth considering.

Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle (Leopardstown, 13.15)

It’s no surprise that Willie Mullins saddles the ante-post hotpot for the DRF’s opener in Doctor Steinberg. He ran like a stayer when winning a Navan Grade 2 event last time, fending off his chief opponent and seeing out the 2m4f right to the line.

He faces some pretty stiff competition here, however, in the Gordon Elliott-trained pair Kazansky, himself a Grade 2 winner and Santo Sospir, who dotted up in a Clonmel hurdle last time and will love the ground.

There are others in this Grade 1 event that could make their presence felt, including Mullins’ apparent second string LOVE ME TENDER. The odds on betting apps for this bumper and Grade 3 hurdle winner are shrinking, but he still looks a strong option.

He’s already won by a wide margin over 2m3f and there was no disgrace in his third-placed effort in a Grade 1 here over Christmas, as that trip looks too short. This step up in distance should see him warm more to his task and I can see him running into a place, or possibly better.

Monday racing tip 1: Love Me Tender – 0.5pts each-way @ 8/1 (Ladbrokes)

Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (Leopardstown, 15.30)

What a race in prospect here with two Cheltenham Gold Cup winners, a multiple Irish Gold Cup winner, a Ryanair winner, an Arkle winner, a Grand National winner and the recent Savills Chase winner Affordale Fury all involved.

Dual Cheltenham Gold Cup and Irish Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs heads ante-post lists on horse racing betting apps and I’ve got no problem with that, given his stellar record. A clear case can be made for him again, having blown up when he hit the front in the Savills Chase last month and giving best to Affordale Fury and stablemate I Am Maximus on the run for home.

He’s still only ten and has usually come on for his reappearance, so you’d have to expect at least as good an effort as that here.

Willie Mullins is clearly trying to keep both hands on this prize, as he has eight of the 15 declared runners, including both GAELIC WARRIOR and Fact To File. Regular readers will know I’m a fan of both horses but I do feel that, at this level, Fact To File’s optimum is over something closer to 2m4f.

At the prices on offer here, I think 11/2 is value about Gaelic Warrior, who lost no caste in defeat in the King George VI Chase last time, looks as tough as old boots and at eight, is coming into his prime. If I had one wish, it would be for him to settle better because he has some engine.

He’s only 3lb inferior to the favourite on official ratings and he can finish in the first three for a profit if we back him each-way. If Galopin Des Champs is slightly below his best, then ‘the Warrior’ may even beat his stablemate. It should be fascinating finding out.

Monday racing tip 2: Gaelic Warrior – 1pt each-way @ 11/2 (Unibet)

Barberstown Castle Handicap Chase (Leopardstown, 16.05)

Fifth at a price in last season’s Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival, there’s a bit of value in the 8/1 on offer about the Henry De Bromhead-trained JASKO DES DAMES here.

Arguably, he has the pick of the form in this 2m1f contest and he comes into it freshened up after running out of steam up the Cheltenham hill when last seen in October.

He’s won on soft ground before and he won’t mind the hustle and bustle of this sort of contest, if that Festival experience last year is any guide. He’s unexposed after just eight chase starts and he’s another who looks capable of running into the frame, with the possibility of winning if he can step up on previous efforts, which he has the potential to do.

Monday racing tip 3: Jasko Des Dames (16.05, Leopardstown) – 1pt each-way @ 8/1 (BetVictor)

