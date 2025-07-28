Tuesday’s Glorious Goodwood tips

Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap tips – 13.20 Goodwood

Six of the last 10 winners of this tricky 1m2f handicap have come from double figure draws and the likely market leader on betting sites, Castle Cove, has that in his favour. The William Haggas-trained gelding showed ability when scoring at Leicester on debut last year.

Comfortably held on his next two starts, he returned from a lengthy break to win going away off a hold-up ride at Chester last month. Both his wins have come with some ease in the ground but he should handle the forecast good going and an 8lb rise makes him look well treated now. He is unexposed and is taken to successfully follow up.

Coral Vintage Stakes tips – 13.55 Goodwood

The Coral Vintage Stakes looks like being a very informative Group 2 contest over 7f. Aidan O’Brien is responsible for the likely favourite, Dorset, who comes into this on the back of a maiden win at the Curragh last month. He should go well, as should Humidity, for the Andrew Balding/James Doyle combination.

A number of other debut winners in the field make this a bit of a conundrum but I like the look of Zavateri, who is 2-2. His style of running suggests he will relish this step up in trip.

Eve Johnson Houghton’s colt is already proven in this grade, having won the Bahrain Stakes at Newmarket’s July meeting, where he improved plenty for his debut success. He has a penalty to shoulder but looks capable of further improvement. Horse racing betting sites price him up at 6/1 to make his mark at Goodwood.

HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes tips – 14.30 Goodwood

This looks tricky, with plenty of runners involved where some sort of case can be made and, at the same time, there can be some holes picked in their form. The award for consistency at this level would surely go to Kinross, and Ralph Beckett’s eight-year-old gets the nod.

He ran a blinder when runner-up in the Group 3 John Of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock on his reappearance. He should be spot on after that, acts on any ground and he is taken to add to his two previous wins in this race.

Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes tips – 15.05 Goodwood

The centrepiece on day one is this Group 1 contest for the stayers and some of the sport’s greatest have lifted this prize. Aidan O’Brien saddles the pre-race favourite, Illinois, who finished second to Trawlerman in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last month.

His trainer said he didn’t get a ‘Cup preparation’ for that event as he was being trained for shorter events, so it was an admirable effort and he looks a worthy market leader.

Given that John and Thady Gosden trained the winner that day, they’ll have a handle on how French Master compares and he steps up from Royal Ascot handicap success to the top table this time.

That win was a career-best and he’s earned his place in this field. An extra couple of furlongs looks a positive and he could emerge as a major player. A price of 11/2 on betting apps looks like good value for the French Master to triumph.

Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap tips – 15.45 Goodwood

Another tough big field handicap on day one is this Class 2 contest over 5f. Even though this is a straight track, it does take a bit of knowing and those with course form adds a little extra confidence.

Into that category comes the Andrew Balding-trained Enchanting. He’s a standish dish here, having won three times over C&D and run well on other occasions. He steps up in class this time, so does have a little to prove in that respect but conditions won’t be a problem and he looks capable of going close at a double figure price.

British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes tips – 16.20 Goodwood

There’s plenty of promise in the line-up, not least Naval Light. Karl Burke’s colt found just one too good on debut at Beverley and was pitched in at Group 2 level at Royal Ascot.

He didn’t improve his chances that day with a slow start and, as a consequence, could never really get into the race. However, he came home well to pick off half of the field. Pilot James Doyle will surely not let him suffer the same start twice and he looks capable of breaking his duck at the third attempt.

Ridgeview Fillies' Handicap tips – 16.55 Goodwood

An excellent effort by Dash Of Azure when fifth in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot has ensured the layers want to keep her onside and any value in her price has gone as a result.

That’s not the case with Mahra’s Love, who comes here seeking a hat-trick after wins at Kempton (7f, AW) and more recently when making all at York (1m, good to firm).

There was plenty to like about how she took that race by the scruff of the neck and comfortably accounted for the field. Her trainer, William Haggas, has his string in continued good form and she looks likely to continue on an upward curve, despite a 6lb rise.

World Pool Bet With The Tote EBF Fillies' Handicap tips – 17.30 Goodwood

The day one nightcap is another fillies’ contest, this time over 6f. There looks to be a cracking each-way play here in Cinque Verde, who represents Tony Carroll.

The daughter of Sioux Nation has had more success on all weather surfaces than turf but she has won on a sound surface, sees out 6f well and has been more consistent than many sprinters this calendar year.

There are no secrets with her but she arrives on a competitive mark and looks capable of another big effort at a track where she’s already been placed this season.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.