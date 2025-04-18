Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday Racing Tips

Waleefy (Musselburgh, 2.25) – 1pt win @ 7/2 William Hill

Gweedore (Musselburgh, 2.25) – 0/5pt ew @ 13/2 BoyleSports (1/5 three places)

An Tailliur (Haydock, 2.40) – 1/2pt ew @ 10/1 bet365 (1/5 three places)

Jer Batt (Musselburgh, 3.00) – 1pt ew @ 9/2 Unibet (1/5 three places)

Wise Eagle (Musselburgh, 3.35) – 1/2pt ew @ 7/1 BetGoodwin (1/5 four places)

Duke Of Deception (Haydock, 3.50) – 2pt win @ SP

Wise Eagle boasts a tremendous record around the contours of Musselburgh and could be poised to repeat his 2023 victory in the Virgin Bet Queen’s Cup (3.35pm) on Saturday.

The selection has run six times at Saturday’s venue under both codes, recording staggering figures of 121111, with the sole defeat sustained by a short head over this course and distance four years ago.

His victory in this race two years ago was achieved in the hands of Danny Tudhope and it was perhaps notable the eight-year-old recorded a marked career best over hurdles with a fine effort behind the resurgent Bashful at Kelso, a performance which proves he’s in good heart at present.

Hopefully, that run has put Wise Eagle on point fitness wise as well as preserving his handicap mark ahead of this event and the prices on offer with betting sites offering four places look very fair given his track record.

Earlier on the card, fellow Musselburgh lover Gweedore (2.25pm) could be another to roll back the years in the Virgin bet Silver Arrow Handicap.

At the age of eight, the selection is unlikely to find any improvement, but he ran a blinder last week behind Our Havana and it’s interesting that connections reach for the cheekpieces for the first time.

Gweedore has run 14 times at the Scottish venue, winning five times and being placed on seven other occasions.

Admittedly, he takes on lesser exposed rivals who are lightly raced – most notably Waleefy who is sure to improve and progress this summer – but his track experience will be handy, and he looks a fair each-way play with one betting app offering four places.

Given he is a big, backward type who has taken time to mature, it would be unwise to let Waleefy go unbacked on his first start as a four-year-old off what looks a workable mark of 88 for a stable in red-hot form.

The draw hasn’t been that kind, but he could be a class above his rivals in time and possessed the pace to win over six furlongs as a three-year-old so is worth a saver on a track which favours speed.

Training partnership David & Nicola Barron landed the Virgin Bet Scottish Sprint Cup two years ago with Zarzyni and they could repeat the trick courtesy of Jer Batt (3pm) who appears nicely drawn to strike for the North Yorkshire outfit.

A winner of his sole start at Musselburgh, the son of Dragon Pulse wound up last season with a career best effort at Doncaster in October and is a sprinter with a good record fresh as successes after 47, 49 and 112-day track absences would suggest.

Haydock Tips

Over at Haydock, An Taillur (2.40pm) has become dangerously well handicapped now he has dropped to a mark of just 125 and he must surely get the good ground he craves here. With some horse racing betting sites offering three places, he makes some appeal for a yard going well at present.

Later on the card, Duke Of Deception (3.50pm) should gain some compensation for a couple of commendable recent efforts in a four-runner handicap which may not take a great deal of winning.

Please Gamble Responsibly

Remember to gamble responsibly. It’s easy to get carried away during busy sporting weekends like Easter, but it’s vital bettors stick to a budget and no matter the circumstances, never chase your losses.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

It’s particularly important not to get carried if you receive a casino bonus or any free bets, which are available in abundance, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

