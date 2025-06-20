Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Ascot Day 5 Betting Tips

Inisherin (15.40, Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes) 1pt EW - 4/1 Bet365

Rebel Romance (15.05, Hardwicke Stakes) 1pt win - 9/4 William Hill

The last day of the 2025 Royal Ascot festival takes place on Saturday as punters gather for the final seven races of the iconic flat racing event.

Saturday comes with one Group 1 contest, the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, alongside one Group 2 and one Group 3 race, with those three supported by the listed Chesham Stakes and the Wokingham Stakes Heritage Handicap.

But the undeniable headline race is the Jubilee Stakes, a race that has attracted international interest in the past. Don’t blink or you could miss the Group 1 race, which is run over six furlongs and goes off at 3.40pm.

It’s Lazzat who is the early 11/4 favourite for that one with horse racing betting sites, with Rebel’s Romance offered at 9/4 in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes as Royal Ascot concludes for 2025 with yet more top-quality racing.

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes Betting Tips

The final Group 1 race of the festival is run over six furlongs and features horses aged four and over.

Khaadem has won the last two edition of this race, shocking the racing world in 2023 when charging home as an 80/1.

However, this year’s victor is likely to come from a little higher in the market with expectations high for a good performance from French sprinter Lazzat.

The four-year-old will be making his debut in England at Ascot, having won on his first six starts on home soil, including the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last August.

More recently, the colt finished fourth in the Prix Altipan and ninth in the Hong Kong Mile at Sha Tin in December, though both these contests were over a mile, and he looks far better as a sprinter, so should suit the Ascot trip.

However, with below-par performances on both occasions outside of France, backing him at 11/4 probably doesn't represent value on such an unknown quantity.

Further back, Inisherin is an interesting contender having won the Duke Of York Clipper Stakes in May. The four-year-old won the Commonwealth Cup here in 2024, and experience could tell.

The horse is priced at around 4/1 with the top Royal Ascot betting sites, so an each-way wager presents far more value than the favourite in the biggest race of the day.

Royal Ascot Day 5 prediction 1: Inisherin (15.40, Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes) 1pt EW - 4/1 Bet365

Hardwicke Stakes Tips

Previous favourite Kalpana withdrew from this one in midweek, meaning Rebel Romance has moved to the top of the market with various betting sites.

The seven-year-old has two wins already this season – one in Qatar and another in the Yorkshire Cup Stakes in May – as well as a fourth-placed finish in the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic in April.

The Godolphin horse is a seven-time Group 1 winner and was clear favourite in the Yorkshire Cup, winning by a head on that day in good, sunny conditions.

Though he was challenged perhaps more than expected that day, similar conditions over a shorter run could suit the favourite, who is riding once again under Yorkshire Cup-winning jockey William Buick.

With second favourite Al Raffa priced at 5/1 after third and fourth finishes in Group 2 and Group 1 contests so far this season, it’s hard to look past Rebel Romance in the Royal Ascot odds based on form, though some movement is expected before race day.

Royal Ascot Day 5 prediction 2: Rebel Romance (15.05, Hardwicke Stakes) 1pt win - 9/4 William Hill

