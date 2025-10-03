Saturday’s Tips

I’ve cast my eye over Saturday’s racecards at Newmarket and Ascot, and have brought your my picks for two races from Newmarket and three more from Ascot using the best odds from betting sites.

BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes (Newmarket, 14.40)

There’s plenty of pattern action at Ascot on Saturday but let’s start with Britain’s only Group 1 race on the day, the Sun Chariot, contested over 1m for fillies and mares.

Three-year-olds have won six of the last ten runnings of, with favourites having a 50 per cent strike rate. Only Aidan O’Brien (twice) has trainer the winner more than once during that time.

There’s an interesting conundrum at the head of the market this year, as the pre-race favourite, Cinderella’s Dream, would clearly prefer a sound or fast surface to be at her best. In contrast, the second favourite Fallen Angel would like some rain to ease the ground which, at the time of writing, is good to firm.

The former holds an entry at Longchamp on Sunday, as does the third favourite Lady Of Spain, who is unbeaten and whose sole turf start last time was a Group 3 win on soft. Both those could end up making the switch if the forecast rain gets into the ground appreciably.

That likely precipitation nudges me in the direction of FALLEN ANGEL, who is seeking a hat-trick of Group 1 successes. I loved her attitude when winning the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown last month. She was up there and in the argument from turning in and she was very willing during a sustained battle with Exactly that saw her stick her neck out to score.

She’s yet to win at this level in Britain but she has plenty going for her and her trainer’s string is in good nick. Fallen Angel looks a solid price on horse racing betting sites to pick up the win at Newmarket.

Saturday racing tip 1: Fallen Angel (Newmarket, 14.40) – 1pt win @ 9/4 (Ladbrokes)

British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap (Newmarket, 15.50)

A competitive contest looks assured here. There was plenty to like about Hot Flame in her latest success at Haydock (1m2f, good) and she won’t mind any rain. She’s a worthy favourite and a win would be no surprise, upped again in trip.

However, MISS WONG looks to be an interesting each-way play here at 13/2 at the time of writing. David Simcock’s three-year-old goes half a furlong further than when scoring decisively at Yarmouth (1m3½f) last time.

Up front and there to be shot at, she picked up well and won in the style of a filly who will improve with every extra yard. She looks the value alternative to the favourite and will relish any slowing of the ground.

Saturday racing tip 2: Miss Wong (Newmarket, 15.50) – 0.5pts each-way @ 7/1 (William Hill)

BetMGM Rous Stakes (Ascot, 13.50)

A strong case can be made here for BEAUTIFUL DIAMOND, who can go one better than last year’s second in this race. Karl Burke’s filly is well in compared to if this were a handicap, arrives on the back of a Listed Ayr win and so we know she is comfortable both in this grade and at the venue.

She is also versatile with regard to the ground and won’t mind if it either dries up or turns softer before the race is due off. A still 5f looks ideal and with her trainer’s string in good form, she gets the vote.

Saturday racing tip 3: Beautiful Diamond (Ascot, 13.50) – 2pt win @ 11/4 (Ladbrokes)

John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes (Ascot, 15.00)

This 6f Group 3 contest looks much more open than most recent renewals. One of the joint market leaders, Elmonjed, arrives on the back of a win in the Listed Garrowby Stakes at York. He’s still improving and is unlikely to be far away.

William Haggas’s charge would prefer good ground or faster and he may not get that, given the forecast blanket of rain. The other joint market leader at the time of writing is Prince Of India, who won the Shergar Sprint Cup over C&D in August and finished a one length third to Elmonjed at York last time. He, too, wouldn’t want too much rain.

One who won’t mind whatever the conditions is a proven performer at this level in QUINAULT. The best horse in this field on official ratings, he won the Group 3 Criterion Stakes at York (7f, good) in June and carries a penalty as a result.

He’s been highly tried on his last two starts and found wanting, albeit it not disgraced. The return to a stiff 6f like this should give his pilot Marco Ghiani the chance to make plenty of use of him and he’ll be doing his best work at the finish. At 15/2 on betting apps, he looks too big and can be backed each-way.

Saturday racing tip 4: Quinault (Ascot, 15.00) – 0.5pts each-way @ 15/2 (William Hill)

BetMGM Challenge Cup (Ascot, 15.35)

Another big field Ascot handicap over the straight course to get stuck into and there are plenty who will fancy their chances, not least Native Warrior and Great Acclaim, who have ‘previous’, with the score between them on their last two starts being 1-1.

The former really did catch the eye when coming home strongly to beat his rival going away over C&D last time (soft). Hickory, Rahmi and Thunder Roar are others who can have cases made but I’m also going to throw BALMACARA into the mix.

Eve Johnson Houghton is mob-handed here, with three of the 18 declared runners, including Great Acclaim, who is the pick on both achievements and jockey bookings.

However, a closer look at Balmacara suggests he could be overpriced. He won’t mind whatever the conditions are, he sees out 1m2f but he travels as though a stiff 7f will be well within his compass now he’s dropped back to it (he won over the distance in the spring of 2024).

His latest effort in a Sandown Listed event was back close to his best (1m, soft) and he looks feasibly treated now back in a handicap. If given a positive ride, his chance of a top four finish looks better than his price suggests.

Saturday racing tip 5: Balmacara (Ascot, 15.35) – 0.5pts each-way @ 16/1 (Unibet)

