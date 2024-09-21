Australia and New Zealand meet in Sydney ( Getty Images )

Australia and New Zealand will look to salvage difficult Rugby Championship campaigns as they meet in the first of back-to-back Bledisloe Cup clashes.

Joe Schmidt’s hosts are reeling after a record defeat in Argentina that raised yet more tough questions over the state of the Wallabies. While boosted by the return of a couple of key figures from injury, a tournament wooden spoon will beckon if the home side are beaten today ahead of a trip to Wellington next week.

The All Blacks, meanwhile, were again narrowly squeezed out by the Springboks in their last outing, continuing a run of defeats to South Africa that includes last year’s World Cup final. Scott Robertson’s side are out of the chase for a title they have won in seven of the last eight years, and will now focus on holding on to a Bledisloe Cup that has been in their possession since 2003.

Follow all the latest from Sydney in our live blog below: