Australia look to immediately avenge their opening day defeat as they take on South Africa in round two of the Rugby Championships in Perth.

The Springboks won 33-7 in Brisbane last week, with Kurt-Lee Arendse and Siya Kolisi among the try scorers as the world champions laid down an early marker in their bid for a first Championship title since 2019.

And with New Zealand losing their opener to Argentina, Rassie Erasmus’ side could be in a commanding position in the table if they pull off another win Down Under.

The South Africa coach has made plenty of changes ahead of matchday two, with Kolisi and Arendse among 10 players who’ll be rested. Whether or not the Wallabies can take advantage remains to be seen, but this might be as a good as chance as they get.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Rugby Championship clash:

When is it?

Australia v South Africa kicks off at 10.45am BST on Saturday, 17 August, and takes place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage starting at 10.45am BST. Subscribers can also stream the match via Sky Go, or purchase a pass for NOW TV. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Australia are boosted up front by the return of prop Angus Bell, while Angus Blyth and Josh Nasser are also brought in to the starting tight five. Marika Koroibete replaces the injured Filipo Daugunu on the wing. Versatile Reds forward Seru Uru and young gun Max Jorgensen await debuts from the bench.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus raised eyebrows when he announced that he had made 10 changes to the side that beat the Wallabies 33-7 in Brisbane in their tournament opener. He later defended the decision, adding that “it is a bit of a slap in the face for the guys playing this weekend if we think that they are not as good as the guys that played last weekend”.

The Springboks have changed all of their forwards bar Pieter-Steph du Toit and Elrigh Louw, while only Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Jesse Kriel and Cheslin Kolbe remain out of the backs.

Confirmed line-ups

Australia XV: 1 Angus Bell, 2 Josh Nasser, 3 Allan Alaalatoa; 4 Angus Blyth, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Carlo Tizzano, 8 Harry Wilson; 9 Nic White, 10 Noah Lolesio; 11 Marika Koroibete, 12 Hunter Paisami, 13 Len Ikitau, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 James Slipper, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Tom Hooper, 20 Seru Uru; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Max Jorgensen.

South Africa XV: 1 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Salmaan Moerat (C), 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Elrigh Louw; 9 Morne van den Berg, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Cheslin Kobe; 15 Aphelele Fassi.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Grant Williams, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Handre Pollard.

Odds

Australia 7/2

Draw 28/1

South Africa 1/5

Prediction

Even with the widespread changes, the world champions should have too much for the Wallabies, as was proven last week in Brisbane. It may be a closer affair, but expect a Springboks win nonetheless. South Africa to win.

