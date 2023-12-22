Watch the best viral videos of 2023: From ‘real aliens’ to ‘human’ bears

As another year draws to a close, The Independent takes a look back at the most hilarious - and sometimes strange - viral video moments of 2023.

The last 12 months have provided a treasure trove of viral footage, from a Mexican journalist unveiling a “real alien” body to a “human” bear waving to visitors at a Chinese zoo.

And in what was perhaps the most bizarre moment of the year, a “grim reaper” was seen walking in the background as King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey in May.