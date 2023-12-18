Best moments in US politics from 2023

From unhinged behavior to history-making mugshots, The Independent has taken its pick of 2023’s top political moments caught on camera.

The year started with Kevin McCarthy‘s speakership win after 15 rounds of voting. This paved the way for many unpredictable Congress moments.

Who could forget Republican Richard Hudson asking TikTok’s CEO if the app could access home WiFi?

The GOP debates also provided great viral material, including whether Ron DeSantis’s shoes had heels or not.

If 2023 is anything to go by, who knows what 2024 holds for US politics?