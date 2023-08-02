Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:39
Watch: ‘Human bear’ seen waving at Chinese zoo in new video
A new video shows a different angle of a sun bear waving at a zoo in China after theories emerged that the animal is a human wearing a costume.
Previous footage showed a four-year-old sun bear standing on its hind legs with its fur sagging at Hangzhou Zoo.
Claims emerged online that the creature was a zoo employee in disguise, but the zoo released a statement from the perspective of Angela denying she was a human in a bear suit.
Bears are known to stand on their hind legs to get a better view of their surroundings.
