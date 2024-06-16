Serbia and England fans throw tables and chairs in brawl ahead of match

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Clashes have broken out between England and Serbia fans ahead of the Serbia v England game at Euro 2024.

Dozens of Serbs were attacked with projectiles outside the Aleppo bar in central Gelsenkirchen.

One man, reportedly from Birmingham, was wounded in the head during the fight, according to the Mirror.

Two hundred German riot police rushed to the scene to break up the fight.

Eyewitnesses said “everything you can imagine” was thrown at the Serbia supporters, the Guardian reported.

Videos circulating online show skirmishes as “tables, chairs, glass bottles” were all “thrown and smashed in a side street just off the main square”.

