Serbia and England fans throw tables and chairs in brawl ahead of match
Clashes have broken out between England and Serbia fans ahead of the Serbia v England game at Euro 2024.
Dozens of Serbs were attacked with projectiles outside the Aleppo bar in central Gelsenkirchen.
One man, reportedly from Birmingham, was wounded in the head during the fight, according to the Mirror.
Two hundred German riot police rushed to the scene to break up the fight.
Eyewitnesses said “everything you can imagine” was thrown at the Serbia supporters, the Guardian reported.
Videos circulating online show skirmishes as “tables, chairs, glass bottles” were all “thrown and smashed in a side street just off the main square”.
More to follow on this breaking news story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments