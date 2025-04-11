Metropolitan Police officers apprehended scammers on Westminster Bridge dressed as Batman and Robin in February, after having to hatch "creative plans" to "deliver vengeance."

Inspector Darren Watson became the Dark Knight, while PC Abdi Osman was The Boy Wonder.

Inspector Watson said: “I knew that if we were going to catch [two repeat offenders] we would have the think outside the box, and then I remembered that I had Batman and Robin costumes to hand which could come in use.”

Constica-Gherorghe Barbu was fined £925, while a warrant is out for Eugen Stocia's arrest after failing to appear in court.