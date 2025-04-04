Most betting sites are ramping up their horse racing offers ahead of the Grand National, with the biggest race of the year capturing the imagination of betting novices and seasoned punters alike.

And for anyone looking to maximise potential returns at Aintree, the Betway Grand National offer provides new customers with a £30 matched free bet and 100 free spins when they sign up using one of our links.

This guide will walk punters through how to maximise the Betway Grand National free bets, as well as taking a look at the other Betway Grand National offers available this year.

Betway Grand National Offer: How Does It Work?

The Betway Grand National welcome offer is a ‘money-back as free bets’ promotion with some free spins at Betway’s best online casino thrown in.

To unlock this Betway Grand National offer, visit Betway using one of our links and register a new account. Next, place an accumulator bet as your first wager after signing up.

If bettors meet the necessary requirements for the qualifying acca bet, they’ll be eligible for the money back offer. That means if the acca doesn’t win, they’ll get their stake refunded in free bets, up to a maximum of £30.

The free bets can be spent on any sport on Betway and can be used to wager on the Grand National.

The 100 free spins are credited to customers, no matter the outcome of the qualifying bet.

How to Claim The Betway Grand National Offer Step 1: Open a new account and make a deposit of at least £5 using a debit card. Step 2: Stake between £5 and £30 on a horse racing or football accumulator. Make sure the qualifying bet consists of at least three legs and has combined odds of 2/1 or greater. System bets (Trixie, Lucky 31 etc.) and bet builders will not qualify. Step 3: If your bet loses, Betway will refund your stake in free bets up to £30. Step 4: Regardless of the bet result, you’ll receive 100 no-wagering free spins for the slots game More Unusual Suspects, worth 10p each. Step 5: Both free bets and free spins expire after seven days.

Betway Grand National Offer Key Terms And Conditions

Before claiming the Betway Grand National offer, make sure you understand the key terms and conditions of the welcome promotion (full T&Cs can be found on the Betway offer page):

The offer is limited to new customers only. It is available to new UK & Ireland customers aged 18+ who register via a qualifying link.

Bettors must make their first deposit using a debit card to qualify for the Betway Grand National offer. Deposits made via PayPal, Neteller, or Skrill will not count.

Bettors can stake between £5 and £30 on the qualifying acca bet, which must consist of at least three legs and have combined odds of 2/1 or greater.

Free bets will be credited within one hour of your qualifying bet being settled.

Free bets can not be used to place multi-line multiple bets (e.g. Trixie’s, Patents, Yankees etc.).

Free bets and free spins are valid for 7 days from the time they are credited.

No wagering requirements apply to the free spins, and winnings are paid in cash.

How Does the Betway Grand National Offer Compare to Other Bookmakers?

Most gambling sites will be running special offers for the Grand National, one of the biggest betting events of the year in the UK.

The table below includes the Grand National offers from other bookmakers, so users can compare them with the Grand National Betway offer.

Bookmaker Offer Promo code Bet365 Bet £10, get £30 in free bets Indy2025 William Hill Bet £10, get £30 in free bets R30 Betfred Bet £10, get £50 in free bets Betfred50 BetMGM Bet £10, get £40 in free bets No promo code SpreadEx Bet £10, get £60 in free bets No promo code

Betway Grand National Offers & Promotions

Betway is one of the best horse racing betting sites in the UK. Along with their new customer offer, Betway provide plenty of value for existing customers who like to bet on racing, with a range of Betway Grand National promotions available.

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG): Betway offer Bets Odds Guaranteed on all UK and Irish racing from 9am each day, including the Grand National. That means if the SP of your Grand National selection is higher than the price you took earlier, Betway will pay out at the better odds.

4 To Win: This is Betway’s free-to-play game, available every day of the Grand National meeting. Correctly guess the winner of the four selected races to win a cash prize.

Extra Places: Betway regularly offers enhanced each-way terms on key races and will do so for select races at the Aintree meeting.

Free Bets Club: Bettors can unlock a £10 free Grand National bet when they join Betway’s Free Bets Club and wager a minimum of £25 on sports multiples. This offer runs every week and punters can place bet builder bets to qualify.

Betway Boosts: Check out the Betway Boosts page to find enhanced odds on various races and runners at the Grand National meeting.

Live Streaming: Watch the Grand National and every race at Aintree live when you place a bet.

Responsible Gambling

Betway Grand National betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking part in any Betway horse racing offer, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only wager what you can afford. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits and time outs. These can stop gambling from getting out of hand.

The same applies if you’re using new casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.