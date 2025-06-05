Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French Open Day 13 Best Bets

Alcaraz to win 3-1 - 13/5 BetVictor

Sinner to win 3-1 - 13/5 BoyleSports

Salisbury and Skupski to win 2-1 10/3 William Hill

Accumulator pays 50/1 with William Hill

French Open Day 13 Betting Preview

We’re down to the last four in Paris and on course for the final that everyone predicted, although Lorenzo Musetti and Novak Djokovic might have something to say about that.

The pair will have to be at their absolute best to overcome the top two in the market on betting sites, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, but they have both already defied the odds to get this far.

In a tournament that has already seen a wild card reach the last four in the women’s draw, who is to say we can’t have another fairytale in the men's draw that sees Djokovic win his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title?

Two Britons are also in action on Friday as Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski face Christian Harrison and Evan King in the last four of the men’s doubles.

Both players are Grand Slam champions, but not together, so can they reach their first-ever French Open final?

We’ve put together a three-fold accumulator with odds of 50/1 on William Hill and other tennis betting sites.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Carlos Alcaraz Prediction

Musetti has been the surprise package of this year’s tournament in the men’s singles as Italian tennis continues to thrive, but he might count himself lucky to still be in the competition.

Many felt he should have been defaulted for kicking a ball at a line judge in his quarter-final win over Francis Tiafoe - in an incident not too dissimilar to the one that saw Djokovic thrown out of the 2020 US Open.

The eighth seed did survive with just a code violation, and he will now aim to end a run of five straight defeats to Alcaraz.

He won their first-ever meeting back in 2022, which was also on clay, but has had no luck since, including at the recent Rome and Monte Carlo Masters and the 2023 French Open when Alcaraz won in three sets in the round of 16.

The French Open odds make the Spaniard no bigger than 19/20 to lift the title for the second year in a row, ahead of Jannik Sinner at 8/5, while he’s 1/6 to advance to the final.

Musetti is priced at 5/1, but it's hard to see a shock on the cards. Alcaraz has dropped a set in three of his five wins at Roland Garros this year and Musetti may have what it takes to avoid a straight sets loss.

French Open Day 13 prediction 1: Alcaraz to win 3-1 - 13/5 BetVictor

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Prediction

What a semi-final we can expect when Sinner and Djokovic face-off in the second of this year’s semi-finals.

As expected Sinner has not put a foot wrong yet, winning all five of his matches in three sets, with his longest match being just two hours and 15 minutes.

With the exception of the quarter-final, things haven’t been much tougher for Djokovic, who has dropped just one set so far and that was against the world number three in the last round as he beat Alexander Zverev 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 to reach his 13th semi-final at Roland Garros.

For Sinner, this is his second semi-final appearance in Paris having been beaten at this stage 12 months ago by the eventual winner Alcaraz in five sets.

This will be the ninth meeting between the two men and the head-to-head is four wins apiece but Sinner has won the last three meetings.

If Djokovic is to win, he will have to do it quickly. It’s tough to imagine him coming out on top in a five-setter against a player 15 years his junior.

In reality though if Sinner is on his game he will be in Sunday’s final but he could drop his first set.

French Open Day 13 prediction 2: Sinner to beat Djokovic in four sets - 13/5 BoyleSports

Salisbury/Skupski vs Harrison/King Prediction

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski are just one game away from the men’s doubles final at Roland Garros and their first Grand Slam as a pair, but they will have to be at their best to beat the American duo of Christian Harrison and Evan King.

King has already got one over Skupski this week, knocking him out of the mixed doubles at the semi-final stage with his partner Taylor Townsend on Wednesday.

Skupski would love to get revenge on Friday and reach his and British partner Salisbury’s first-ever French Open men’s doubles final.

The pair, who only joined forces in January, have been impressive so far, and the eighth seeds have dropped just one set, against Australian pair Matthew Ebdon and John Peers at the quarter-finals stage.

Their opponents though, are still yet to drop a set, and they made easy work of the second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Brit Henry Patten last time out, winning 6-3 6-4.

This one will be competitive, to say the least, and they can’t be separated on betting apps with both 5/6 for the win. However, after the disappointment of going out in the semi-finals of the mixed doubles, we’re tipping Skupski to get revenge and reach the final.

French Open Day 13 prediction 3: Salisbury and Skupski to win 2-1 10/3 William Hill

