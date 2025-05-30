French Open Days 6 betting tips

Under 17.5 games in Aryna Sabalenka v Olga Danilovic - 5/4 William Hill

Karen Khachanov to beat Tommy Paul in five sets - 11/2 Betway

Under 17.5 games in Jaqueline Cristian v Iga Swiatek - 4/5 BetMGM

Over 41.5 games in Ben Shelton v Matteo Gigante - 21/10 Unibet

Fourfold accumulator pays 49/1 with Betway

Aryna Sabalenka v Olga Danilovic prediction

World number one and number one seed Aryna Sabalenka has been in imperious form so far, reaching the third round dropping just five games.

She has been on court for less than two and a half hours across her two matches and has barely had to break a sweat. She will be hoping for a bit more of a challenge on Friday when she faces world number 24 Olga Danilovic.

The Serbian has already knocked out the 27th seed Leylah Fernandez in the first round, winning 6-3 6-1 and she beat veteran Danielle Collins in three sets last time out.

Sabalenka is aiming to reach her first-ever final at Roland Garros. Her best run so far is the last four back in 2023 when she was beaten in three sets by Karolína Muchová, who was then beaten in the final by Iga Swiatek.

The two players have only met once before, and that was on clay back in 2018 when the pair had to qualify for the Madrid Open - oh, how things have changed since then! Sabalenka won that one 6-4 6-2, and we’re expecting another routine win this time around with French Open odds of 5/4 available for under 17.5 games.

French Open prediction 1: Under 17.5 games in Aryna Sabalenka v Olga Danilovic - 5/4 William Hill

Karen Khachanov v Tommy Paul prediction

Two seeds go head-to-head in the bottom half of the draw when Karen Khachanov and Tommy Paul meet second on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

The 24th seed Khachanov needed five sets to overcome Austrian Sebastian Ofner, who is ranked 108 in the world, eventually winning the fifth set 6-2 to secure his place in the third round.

Paul needed four sets to get through the first round before also being taken the distance last time out, coming from two sets down to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in just over 3.5 hours.

The two players met just last month at the Madrid Open, also on clay, and it was Paul who came out on top, but the tie did go the distance with the American winning 6-3 3-6 6-2.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Whatever happens on Friday we can expect a long battle and another seed will fall with odds of 11/2 available on tennis betting sites for Khachanov to triumph.

French Open prediction 2: Karen Khachanov to win in five sets - 11/2 Betway

Jaqueline Cristian v Iga Swiatek prediction

She’s known as the Queen of Clay after winning the last three French Open titles and four in total but there were some concerns over Iga Swiatek’s form coming into this tournament.

She is looking pretty impressive so far though and crushed Emma Raducanu 6-1 6-2 last time out to reach the third round.

Her opponent on Friday is world number 60 Jaqueline Cristian who, after an impressive 6-1 6-0 win in the first round needed three sets to overcome world number 188 Sara Bejlek last time out.

This is her best performance in Paris and it’s hard to see her being able to stop Swiatek when she is in the groove.

French Open prediction 3: Under 17.5 games in Jaqueline Cristian v Iga Swiatek - 4/5 BetMGM

Ben Shelton v Matteo Gigante prediction

Matteo Gigante pulled off one of the shocks of the second round when he beat 20th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets, especially as the Greek reached the last eight on his previous two visits to Roland Garros.

The player ranked 167 in the world came through qualifying to reach the main draw for the first time and now he’s through to the third round where he’ll face the 13th seed Ben Shelton.

The American is only playing is his third French Open and he also reached the third round last year, so he would love to go at least one step further this time.

Betting sites have him as the overwhelming favourite to go through at 8/13 but he might feel slightly undercooked on the courts compared to Friday’s opponent.

He needed five sets to get through his first round match against another Italian in Lorenzo Sonego, coming from two sets to one down but he had a walkover in the last round when Frenchman Hugo Gaston was forced to withdraw due to injury.

French Open prediction 4: Over 41.5 games in Ben Shelton v Matteo Gigante - 21/10 Unibet

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.