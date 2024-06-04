French Open LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score updates after Novak Djokovic withdraws
Alcaraz takes on Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, with new men’s No 1 Jannik Sinner waiting in the semi-finals after Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament due to injury
Carlos Alcaraz takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open quarter-finals tonight, with new men’s No 1 Jannik Sinner waiting in the last-four after Novak Djokovic’s shock withdrawal earlier on Tuesday.
Djokovic underwent a MRI scan after he limped through a five-set thriller against Francisco Cerundolo on Monday, which revealed a “torn medial meniscus in his right knee”. The injury makes him a major doubt for Wimbledon, which begins on 1 July, and propels Sinner to the top of the rankings.
The Italian thrashed Grigor Dimitrov in his quarter-final earlier, while Djokovic’s exit means there will be a new men’s French Open champion this week. Alcaraz, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s semi-finals, is hoping to clay a maiden French Open title and defeated the Greek eighth seed Tsitsipas at this stage last season.
Tuesday’s action saw defending champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff set up a rematch of their 2022 final in Paris. Gauff dug deep to defeat Ons Jabeur in a 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory, while Swiatek blew Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova away in a 6-0 6-3 thashing.
Follow live updates and the latest scores from the French Open below
French Open: Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos Tsitsipas looks ahead to facing Carlos Alcaraz:
“Well, he has said in the past he likes playing against me, so I hope he gets to like it a little bit less this time.
“I hope I can get him to that stage that he’s maybe not so comfortable playing against me, that’s my goal going into the match.”
Carlos Alcaraz reveals key to dominance over Stefanos Tsitsipas ahead of French Open rematch
Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of a maiden French Open title will face a stern test when he faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals tonight, but the Spaniard will be high on confidence given his stunning record against the Greek ninth seed.
Third seed Alcaraz last year played some exceptional tennis to beat Tsitsipas 6-2 6-1 7-6(5) and earn a spot in the last four of Roland-Garros for the first time in his career.
“I love these kinds of matches,” Alcaraz said after thrashing 21st-seed Felix Auger Aliassime in the fourth round on Sunday. “I’ve seen a lot of matches lately from Stefanos. I know he’s playing great tennis and has a lot of confidence right now.
“I have the key against him. I’ll try to play the shots that get him in trouble. I’ll try to show my best.
“Hopefully, the crowd enjoys (it) as much as I’m going to. Let’s see how it’s going to be.”
Reuters
Iga Swiatek thrashes Marketa Vondrousova to set up Coco Gauff rematch
Iga Swiatek extended her winning run at the French Open to 19 matches as the World No 1 thrashed Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova earlier.
“Honestly I think everything worked,” she said. “I feel I am serving better than in previous rounds so that gave me an extra boost of confidence. I could go with my tactics and not overthink anything.
“Today was pretty straightforward. I’m happy I kept my focus. I wanted to play my game no matter what was coming back from Marketa. I felt I was in the zone today.”
Swiatek will play Gauff in the semi-finals, in a repeat of the 2022 French Open final.
“I’ll prepare the same as before any other match and not think about the match as something huge,” Swiatek said. “Coco isn’t easy, she likes playing on the clay, especially here.”
Coco Gauff rallies to beat Ons Jabeur
Coco Gauff rallied from a set down to defeat Ons Jabeur earlier today and reach her second French Open semi-final, where she will face Iga Swiatek.
“Ons is a tough opponent and well loved on tour, I can tell you guys wanted her to win, and when I’m watching her I want her to win too,” Gauff said after the 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory in an hour and 57 minutes.
“I love playing in this atmosphere. I was just thinking, ‘this is really fun, win or lose’. I have a lot of love here in Paris too and I really appreciate it.
“I was trying to be more aggressive, she was playing really well the whole match, hitting a lot of winners. I got a little bit tight but I did what I needed to do to win the match.”
Casper Ruud through to French Open semi-finals for third straight year
Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal means two-time French Open runner-up Casper Ruud will progress to the semi-finals for the third year in a row, where he will face either Alexander Zverev or Alex de Minaur.
Ruud lost to Djokovic in the 2023 and Rafael Nadal in 2022.
On the other side of the draw, Jannik Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz or Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in Sunday’s final.
Djokovic a doubt for Wimbledon and Olympics
Djokovic’s shock exit from the French Open means he has still not won a title in 2024 and the extent of his injury, which was confirmed in a statement released by the French Open, could have significant implications for the rest of his season.
Djokovic was looking to win his eighth Wimbledon title next month, while the Championships are followed by the Olympic Games in Paris. The Olympics title is the only major honour Djokovic has not won in the sport and the most successful men’s player in history will be 41 by the time of the next Games in Los Angeles.
Djokovic had to defend his French Open title in order to keep the World No 1 ranking, which now falls to the 22-year-old Sinner. The Italian defeated Djokovic on his way to winning his first grand slam title at the Australian Open in January, and he becomes the first World No 1 from Italy in the history of the rankings.
Jannik Sinner becomes world number one and reaches French Open semi-finals
Jannik Sinner became world number one without knowing it as he reached the semi-finals of the French Open for the first time.
While the Italian was beating Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets, Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament with a knee injury.
Djokovic’s departure means Sinner will rise above the Serbian to the top of the rankings when they are updated on Monday.
The 22-year-old, who is the first man from Italy to be world number one, sank Bulgarian veteran Dimitrov 6-2 6-4 7-6 (3).
Jannik Sinner becomes world number one and reaches French Open semi-finals
Djokovic’s departure from the French Open due to injury means Sinner will rise above the Serbian to the top of the rankings on Monday.
French Open: Jannik Sinner defeats Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets
French Open: Jannik Sinner defeats Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets
More from Sinner who was told he was the new World No.1 after Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal. He said: “What can I say? It is every player’s dream to become the No 1 in the world. I wish Novak a speedy recovery.
“I have tried not to think about this a lot because this is a tournament I struggle with, especially in the last two years. Thanks to my team for making all this possible, and thanks to you guys.
“Thank you to everyone watching on TV, especially in Italy. It is a special moment for me. Let’s see what I can do on Friday.”
French Open: Jannik Sinner defeats Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets
Here’s the reaction from Jannik Sinner after reaching the Roland Garros semi-finals: “Very happy. We know what to expect from one another. We played a final in Miami against each other. A tough player.
“Nice guy. But the atmosphere was great. My performance was very solid. Especially the first two sets. But I am happy with how I reacted later.
“Against every player you gave to play different. You have to adjust a bit. Generally though, it is nice to play with the one handed backhand. There are not many of us left who do.
“I like to watch tennis. I have a couple of days to prepare it. I am looking forward to it. A huge pleasure to step on this court.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments