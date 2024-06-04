✕ Close FILE: Knee injury forces Djokovic to withdraw from French Open defence

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open quarter-finals tonight, with new men’s No 1 Jannik Sinner waiting in the last-four after Novak Djokovic’s shock withdrawal earlier on Tuesday.

Djokovic underwent a MRI scan after he limped through a five-set thriller against Francisco Cerundolo on Monday, which revealed a “torn medial meniscus in his right knee”. The injury makes him a major doubt for Wimbledon, which begins on 1 July, and propels Sinner to the top of the rankings.

The Italian thrashed Grigor Dimitrov in his quarter-final earlier, while Djokovic’s exit means there will be a new men’s French Open champion this week. Alcaraz, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s semi-finals, is hoping to clay a maiden French Open title and defeated the Greek eighth seed Tsitsipas at this stage last season.

Tuesday’s action saw defending champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff set up a rematch of their 2022 final in Paris. Gauff dug deep to defeat Ons Jabeur in a 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory, while Swiatek blew Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova away in a 6-0 6-3 thashing.

