Carlos Alcaraz battles Holger Rune for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals in a mouth-watering clash of two of the game’s youngest stars.

The world No 1 Alcaraz passed a major test of his title ambitions as he took down the former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in four sets on Monday.

Rune, the sixth seed, defeated Grigor Dimitrov to set up the first Wimbledon quarter-final between two players under the age of 21 for the first time in the Open era.

Both born in 2003, Alcaraz and Rune have known each other since they were 12 years old and will now take to Centre Court in a blockbuster clash tonight.

What time is Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune?

The match is the second of the day on Centre Court and will follow Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur in a rematch of last year’s women’s final.

It should start at around 3:30pm, but it could be slightly later if the match goes to three sets.

You can follow live updates of Rybakina vs Jabeur, here.

Wednesday’s order of play

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (8:30 ET)

1. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [3] vs Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6]

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Holger Rune (DEN) [6]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START (8:00 ET)

1. Aryna Sabalenka [2] vs Madison Keys (USA) [25]

2. Daniil Medvedev [3] vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START

1. Storm Hunter (AUS) / Elise Mertens (BEL) [3] vs Naiktha Bains (GBR) / Maia Lumsden (GBR)

2. Kevin Krawietz (GER) / Tim Puetz (GER) [10] vs Jamie Murray (GBR) / Michael Venus (NZL) [13]

3. Marie Bouzkova (CZE) / Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) vsLaura Siegemund (GER) / Vera Zvonareva

4. Andrea Petkovic (GER) / Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) vs Kim Clijsters (BEL) / Martina Hingis (SUI) (SL)

No.3 COURT - 11:00 START

1. Nathaniel Lammons (USA) / Jackson Withrow (USA) vs Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [15]

2. Wesley Koolhof (NED) / Neal Skupski (GBR) [1] vs Ariel Behar (URU) / Adam Pavlasek (CZE)

3. Mate Pavic (CRO) / Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) [7] vs Jonny O’Mara (GBR) / Olivia Nicholls (GBR)

4. Bob Bryan (USA) / Mike Bryan (USA) vs Andre Sa (BRA) / Bruno Soares (BRA) (RR)

COURT 12 - 11:00 START

1. Francesca Pace (ITA) 20 vs Ranah Akua Stoiber (GBR) (GS)

2. Jamie Delgado (GBR) / Jonathan Marray (GBR) vs Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) / Xavier Malisse (BEL) (RR)

3. Tallon Griekspoor (NED) / Bart Stevens (NED) vs Rohan Bopanna (IND) / Matthew Ebden (AUS) [6]

4. Johanna Konta (GBR) / Sania Mirza (IND) vs Francesca Schiavone (ITA) / Roberta Vinci (ITA) (SL)

COURT 18 - 11:30 START

1. Mark Woodforde (AUS) / Martina Navratilova (USA) vs Thomas Johansson (SWE) / Barbara Schett (AUT) (IX)

2. Matwe Middelkoop (NED) / Aldila Sutjiadi (INA) vs Joran Vliegen (BEL) / Yifan Xu (CHN)

3. Rositsa Dencheva (BUL) vs Clervie Ngounoue (USA) [2] (GS)

4. Viktor Frydrych (GBR) / Phoenix Weir (GBR) vs Federico Bondioli (ITA) / Federico Cina (ITA) (BD)